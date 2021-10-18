Week 10 WHIZ Radio Broadcast Schedule

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – We have reached the end of the regular season for high school football in Ohio. And there is a lot to be decided in week 10. And WHIZ Radio will have all the action covered for you with three live broadcasts.

On Z92 Radio the Muskingum Valley League Big School Division championship is on the line. (7-1) Tri-Valley will host (6-2) John Glenn. Neither team has lost a game in league play this year and Friday’s matchup at Jack Anderson Stadium will determine who will wear the crown. After starting the season 0-2 John Glenn has won six in a row. They are looking for their second MVL title in the last three years. The Scotties are coming off an impressive road win against Sheridan and are looking for their first title in the Cam West-era. You can hear that game Friday night on Z92 Radio. David Kinder and Andrew Allison will have the call.

On Highway 103 Radio the MVL Small School Division title will also be decided. The (7-2) Meadowbrook Colts visit (6-3) West Muskingum. Meadowbrook clinched at least a share of the division title last week with a win over Morgan. The Colts have won the small school title both years that they’ve been a member of the league. A win Friday would give them the title outright. If they fall to West M, and if Coshocton beats River View, then those three schools would share the division title. Greg Mitts and Corey Perkins will have the call on Highway 103 Friday night.

And on AM1240 Radio the Zanesville Blue Devils will look to end the regular season on a high note and possibly lock up a playoff spot. (5-3) Zanesville is currently in 12th place in DIII Region 11. A win Friday over (2-6) Logan would not get them many points, but with 16 teams per region making the post season it would likely be enough to be them into the post season. You can hear that game from Logan on AM1240 Radio. Jeff Moore and Garrett Young will have the call.

All three games kickoff at 7 p.m. and will stream online at whiznews.com.