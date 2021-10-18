Two Teens Facing Possible Charges

The Guernsey County Prosecutors Office is reviewing a case involving two juveniles in connection to an e-mail that was received by an official of the East Guernsey Local School District.

The e-mail was sent September 22. The Investigations Division of the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office determined the e-mails were sent from a residence in California. Detectives Brian Carpenter and Aaron Coulter travelled to California and with the help of local authorities executed a search warrant where electronic evidence was seized.

Detectives say a male juvenile in California admitted to working with another male juvenile in the East Guernsey Local School district to orchestrate the e-mails.

Monday, detectives spoke with the local juvenile and obtained a confession and seized further digital evidence.

School officials have initiated internal actions against the local male student, while the prosecutor will review the case for possible felony charges against both juveniles.