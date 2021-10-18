Tuesday’s Time Schedule

Sports
All Times EDT
Tuesday, Oct. 19
MLB PLAYOFFS
Championship Series
American League

Houston at Boston, 8:08 p.m.

National League

Atlanta at Los Angeles, 5:08 p.m.

NBA

Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

NHL

Colorado at Washington, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Seattle at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Nashville, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

