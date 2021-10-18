Tuesday’s Time Schedule

|All Times EDT
|Tuesday, Oct. 19
|MLB PLAYOFFS
|Championship Series
|American League
Houston at Boston, 8:08 p.m.
|National League
Atlanta at Los Angeles, 5:08 p.m.
|NBA
Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.
Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
|NHL
Colorado at Washington, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Florida at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Seattle at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Nashville, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Winnipeg at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Anaheim at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
