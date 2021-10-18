Protestors attempt to disrupt Olympic flame lighting

ANCIENT OLYMPIA. Greece (AP) — Three activists protesting human rights abuses in China broke into the archaeological site where the flame lighting ceremony for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics was being held Monday and ran toward the Temple of Hera holding a banner that read “No genocide games.”

The protesters climbed over a fence to enter the grounds and attempted to reach the area where the ceremony was being held. They were thrown to the ground by police and detained.

The flame was lit at the Greek birthplace of the ancient Olympics under heavy police security.

