Ohio High School Football Poll

DIVISION I 1. Medina (15) 9-0 202 2. Marysville (2) 8-0 169 3. Lakewood St. Edward (1) 8-1 146 4. Columbus Upper Arlington (1) 9-0 134 5. Springfield 7-1 96 6. New Albany 9-0 95 7. Cincinnati St. Xavier 7-2 89 8. West Chester Lakota West 7-1 82 9. Pickerington Central 8-1 75 10. Cincinnati Moeller (2) 7-2 71

Others receiving 12 or more points: Centerville (1) 13.

DIVISION II 1. Kings Mills Kings (12) 9-0 184 2. Piqua (1) 8-0 159 3. Akron Hoban (5) 7-2 153 4. Sunbury Big Walnut (2) 9-0 144 5. Cleveland Benedictine (1) 6-1 142 6. Medina Highland 8-1 84 7. Toledo Central Catholic 7-2 79 8. Avon (1) 7-2 74 9. Barberton 8-1 57 10. Hudson 8-1 47

Others receiving 12 or more points: Massillon Washington 31.Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 12.

DIVISION III 1. Chardon (20) 9-0 213 2. Hamilton Badin (1) 8-0 176 3. Granville 8-0 147 4. Millersburg West Holmes 9-0 139 5. Dover 8-0 137 6. Norton 9-0 103 7. Hubbard 9-0 60 8. Chagrin Falls Kenston 8-1 54 9. Columbus Bishop Hartley 7-2 35 10. Aurora 7-2 32

Others receiving 12 or more points: Bellbrook (1) 23. St. Marys Memorial 20. Canfield 19.

DIVISION IV 1. Cincinnati Wyoming (17) 9-0 209 2. Bloom-Carroll (2) 9-0 187 3. Eaton (1) 9-0 144 4. Beloit West Branch 9-0 123 5. Cincinnati McNicholas (1) 8-0 115 6. Clarksville Clinton-Massie 7-1 99 7. Van Wert 8-1 93 (tie) Bellevue (1) 8-1 93 9. St. Clairsville 8-1 44 10. Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph 6-1 30

Others receiving 12 or more points: Port Clinton 25. LaGrange Keystone 15.

DIVISION V 1. Kirtland (21) 8-0 218 2. Canfield S. Range 9-0 179 3. Tontogany Otsego 8-0 169 4. Ironton 8-1 130 5. West Lafayette Ridgewood 9-0 119 6. Sugarcreek Garaway 9-0 98 7. Garrettsville Garfield 9-0 74 8. Piketon 8-0 56 9. Versailles 8-1 54 10. Camden Preble Shawnee (1) 9-0 34

Others receiving 12 or more points: Bloomdale Elmwood 24. Elyria Catholic 15.

DIVISION VI 1. Archbold (15) 9-0 206 2. Mechanicsburg (5) 9-0 183 3. West Jefferson 9-0 150 4. Columbus Grove 9-0 120 5. Ashland Crestview 9-0 118 6. Beverly Fort Frye 7 -1 112 7. Coldwater (1) 7-2 93 8. New Middletown Springfield (1) 8-1 76 9. Columbia Station Columbia 8-1 43 10. Carey 8-1 23

Others receiving 12 or more points: Leavittsburg LaBrae 16. Mogadore 13.

DIVISION VII 1. Maria Stein Marion Local (22) 9-0 220 2. Lima Central Catholic 8-1 166 3. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 8-1 126 4. Newark Catholic 8-1 107 4. Sugar Grove Berne Union 8-0 107 6. Norwalk St. Paul 7-1 91 7. New Madison Tri-Village 8-1 90 8. Lucas 7-1 73 9. McComb 8-1 59 10. Shadyside 7-1 58

Others receiving 12 or more points: Edon 41. St. Henry 23. New Bremen 15. Dalton 13.