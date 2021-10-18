O.S.H.P. promotes school bus safety

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The State Highway Patrol is reminding motorists to pay attention when driving around school buses.



This week is National School Bus Safety week. The Zanesville Post will be working school zones and will monitor local bus stops in an effort to promote the importance of school bus safety.

“We’re going to be following school buses, we’re going to have all the troopers out on morning and afternoon runs and we’re going to be looking for school bus violations at bus stops ,when the red lights come on, we’re going to be watching for people passing the buses ,at that time, if we do catch them we’re going to stop them and issue a citation”, said Zanesville Post Lt. Russell Pasqualetti.



According to the OSHP, many area school buses are now equipped with video recording equipment that aids in the enforcement of traffic violations.

“We do use that for our investigation on school bus violations, in addition, the drivers are also trained to look at license plate numbers and also to get a good description of the drivers.”, said Lt. Pasqualetti.

O.S.H.P. reminds motorists to plan ahead and allow extra time for school bus stops.