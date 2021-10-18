Morgan, Philo Roll at Philo Jr High

In girls volleyball Monday night it was the Morgan Raiders and the Philo Electrics that were victorious in the opening round of the high school volleyball playoffs. Morgan was facing Richmond Edison, while Philo was battling Carrollton. In the first match Morgan’s Kenzie Zumbro paced the Raiders offense with a consistent serve percentage., and Evelyn Newton lead Morgan in kills. Morgan would take the first set with ease, winning by fifteen, 25-10.

Morgan would also win the second set 25-19, and the third set 25-21 to complete the sweep. The Raiders will take on Fort Frye in the next round of the division III playoffs Wednesday, October, 20th.

The Philo Electrics were next up after the conclusion of Morgan and Richmond Edison match. Philo’s Natalie May would patrol the middle of the net throughout. Phil forced a quick Carrollton timeout when it was 13-7 Electrics in the first set. Shortly after, Philo would capture the first set 25-13. Philo would follow up with a second set victory by a score of 25-12, and a third set victory for the sweep. Next up, Philo will face Claymont in the next round of the division II playoffs on Thursday, October, 21st.