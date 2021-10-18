Martin Pleads Guilty

A Columbus man changed his plea in court in connection to a pursuit down Maple Avenue.

Chojah Martin plead guilty in Common Pleas Court in Muskingum County to one count of failure to comply, one count of receiving stolen property, OVI, three counts of theft (credit card) and two counts theft of less than $1,000.

Judge Mark Fleegle ordered a pre-sentence investigation and bond was continued.

Martin was charged after Zanesville Police tried to initiate a traffic stop on Maple Avenue, but the vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit was initiated. It ended with Martin crashing into another vehicle after police said Martin’s vehicle jumped a curb near the Panda Express.