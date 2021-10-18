Longtime Muskingum County Fair Board President passes away

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio–The longtime president of the Muskingum County Fair Board has passed away.



Darrel “Cubby” Cubbison died Sunday at Genesis Hosptial. He was 84-years- old.



In 1972, Cubbison was elected to the Muskingum County Fair Board and held the position of President for nearly 50 years.

Cubbison was “the Voice” of the Muskingum County Blue Ribbon Fair for many years, and didn’t know a stranger inside or outside of the fair grounds.

Cubbison also worked as the Manager of Member Services for the Guernsey Muskingum Electric Cooperative, where he lobbied in Washington, DC, on behalf of its members.

Visitations will be held on Wednesday, October 20th, from 2 to 7 pm at the Farus Funeral Home in New Concord and on Thursday, October 21st, from 10 am until the time of the service at 11 am, at the New Concord United Methodist Church. Cubbison will be laid to rest in Pleasant Hill Cemetery.