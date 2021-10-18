Illinois High School FootballHow Fared

Clas 8A

1. Loyola (8-0) beat St Patrick 35-6.

2. Naperville Neuqua Valley (8-0) beat DeKalb 34-13.

3. Maine South (7-1) beat Evanston 31-23.

4. Gurnee Warren (7-1) beat Libertyville 35-0.

5. Lockport (7-1) lost to Lincoln-Way East 12-10.

6. Chicago (Marist) beat (6-2) beat Carmel Catholic 51-28.

7. South Elgin (8-0) beat Bartlett 41-0.

8. Hinsdale Central (7-1) beat Proviso West 58-0.

9. Glenbard West (7-1) beat Downers Grove North 13-10.

10. York (7-1) beat Willowbrook 14-10.

1. Batavia (8-0) beat St. Charles East 42-0.

2. Brother Rice (6-2) beat Marian Ctholic 52-6.

3. Wheaton North (7-1) beat Wheaton Warrenville South 10-8.

4. Chicago Mt. Carmel (6-2) beat St. Viator 42-7.

5. Chicago (St. Rita) beat (6-2) beat Providence Catholic 35-0.

6. Hersey (7-1) lost to Prospect 24-23.

7. Normal Community (8-0) beat Centennial 35-13.

8. Hononegah (8-0) beat Auburn 44-12.

9. Prospect (7-1) beat Hersey 24-23.

10. Moline (7-1) beat Sterling 38-7.

1. East St. Louis (7-1) beat Edwardsville 58-0.

2. Cary-Grove (8-0) beat Burlington Central 48-7.

3. Kankakee (8-0) beat Thornton Township 50-0.

4. Chicago (St. Ignatius) beat (8-0) beat Depaul College Prep 35-0.

5. Lemont (8-0) beat T.F. South 42-7.

6. Crete-Monee (6-2) beat Bloom 68-0.

7. Wauconda (8-0) beat Grayslake North 62-30.

8. Oak Lawn Richards (6-2) lost to Hillcrest 14-13.

9. Kenwood (7-1) lost to Simeon 38-26.

(tie)Lake Forest (7-1) beat Mundelein 29-13.

1. Rochester (7-1) beat Southeast 41-13.

2. Oak Park (Fenwick) beat (6-2) beat Marian Central 42-7.

3. Mascoutah (7-1) lost to Highland 29-27.

4. Morris (8-0) beat LaSalle Peru 31-7.

5. Sterling (6-2) lost to moline 38-7.

6. Mahomet-Seymour (8-0) beat Mattoon 18-0.

7. Peoria (5-2) forfeit.

8. Glenbard South (7-1) beat Glenbard East 40-20.

9. Marion (7-1) beat Carbondale 41-8.

10. Sycamore (5-2) beat Woodstock 50-0.

1. Joliet Catholic (8-0) beat Benet Academy 42-20.

2. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) beat (6-1)Normal University High.

3. Richmond-Burton (8-0) beat Harvard 49-0.

4. Kewanee (8-0) beat Rockridge 26-14.

5. Genoa-Kingston (7-1) beat Rockford Christian 62-0.

6. Chicago (Phillips)(6-2) beat Lincoln Park 40-0.

7. St. Francis (5-2) beat Riverside Brookfield 35-7.

8. Coal City (5-3) lost to Reed Custer 33-9.

9. Stillman Valley (7-1) beat Rockford Lutheran 21-20.

10. Peoria Notre Dame (5-2) beat Peoria Manual 53-14.

1. Wilmington (8-0) beat Streator 45-13.

2. IC Catholic (8-0) beat Bishop McNamara 28-7.

3. Williamsville (7-1) beat New Berlin 50-25.

4. Byron (8-0) beat Dixon 52-35.

5. Tolono Unity (8-0) beat Paxton-Buckley-Loda 35-0.

6. Princeton (7-1) beat Bureau Valley 49-20.

7. Farmington (8-0) beat by forfeit.

8. Monticello (7-1) beat Prairie Central 12-0.

9. Mt. Carmel (7-0) beat by forfeit.

(tie) Durand (7-1) beat Galena 48-15.

1. Decatur St. Teresa (8-0) beat Shelbyville 42-6.

2. Breese Mater Dei (8-0) beat Effingham 41-13.

3. Downs Tri-Valley (8-0) beat Eureka 29-7.

4. Maroa-Forsyth (6-2) lost to Athens 28-21.

5. Bismarck-Henning (8-0) beat Westville 19-13.

6. Pana (8-0) beat Nokomis 17-0.

7. Knoxville (7-1) lost to Abingdon-Avon 20-19.

8. Athens (7-1) beat Maroa-Forsyth 28-21.

9. Bishop McNamara (4-4) lost to IC Catholic Prep 28-7.

10. Clifton Central (5-3) lost to Seneca 30-14.

1. Carrollton (7-1) beat Unity-Seymour 55-27.

2. Lena-Winslow (7-1) beat Stockton 48-6.

3. Abingdon (8-0) beat Knoxville 20-19.

4. Camp Point Central (7-1) beat Central A & M 44-14.

5. Fulton (6-2) beat Pearl City-Eastland 63-14.

6. Forreston (6-2) beat Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 36-7.

7. Ottawa Marquette (7-1) beat Christ The King 49-6.

8. Moweaqua Central A&M (5-3) lost to Camp Point Central 44-14.

9. St. Bede (6-2) beat Hall 15-12.

10. Aurora Christian (6-2) beat St. Edward 17-7.