Coshocton City Teachers Vote to Authorize 10-day Strike Notice

COSHOCTON, OH – Members of the Coshocton Education Association (CCEA) gathered last week for an update from their bargaining team via virtual meeting. The meeting came on the heels of an unsuccessful mediation session held earlier that week, without any future negotiating sessions on the calendar. The virtual meeting culminated with a motion to authorize the bargaining team to send a “Notice of Intent to Strike and Picket” to the District and the State Employment Relations Board (SERB).

Votes were cast via secret ballot on Friday, October 15, with CCEA voting overwhelmingly to authorize their bargaining team to issue a 10-day strike notice. Pursuant to Ohio Administrative Code 4117-13-01, the notice must be filed with SERB and received by the employer no later than 10 days prior to an anticipated strike date.

“This equates to a vote of confidence in our bargaining team and our fight for the schools Coshocton City students deserve,” said Barb Snyder, the CCEA spokesperson. She continued, “After all, when teachers leave our schools for surrounding districts that do support their educators, it hurts our students and the entire school community. Of course we don’t want to strike, but we’re willing to do whatever is necessary to achieve a fair contract that will attract and retain the quality educators who help our students succeed.”

The CCEA can file the Notice of Intent to Strike and Picket with the State Employment Relations Board at any time.

