Columbus takes on Nashville SC after Zardes’ 2-goals game

Columbus Crew (10-12-7) vs. Nashville SC (11-3-15)

Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nashville SC -153, Columbus +385, Draw +278; over/under is 2.8 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Columbus plays Nashville SC after Gyasi Zardes scored two goals against Inter Miami CF.

Nashville SC compiled an 8-7-8 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 4-2-5 in home games. Nashville SC scored 28 goals a season ago, averaging 1.2 per game.

The Crew finished 12-6-5 overall and 2-5-5 on the road a season ago. Columbus scored 46 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 24.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season. The last meeting ended in a 0-0 draw.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Nashville SC: None listed.

Columbus: Eloy Room (injured), Perry Kitchen (injured), Vito Wormgoor (injured), Artur (injured), Kevin Molino (injured), Aidan Morris (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.