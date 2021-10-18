Chicago faces New York, looks to halt 3-game skid

New York Islanders (0-2-0, eighth in the Metropolitan) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (0-2-1, sixth in the Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blackhawks +105, Islanders -126; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago enters the matchup with New York after losing three in a row.

Chicago finished 24-25-7 overall during the 2020-21 season while going 13-11-4 at home. The Blackhawks averaged 2.8 goals and 4.8 assists per game last season.

New York went 32-17-7 overall with a 11-13-4 record on the road during the 2020-21 season. Goalies for the Islanders allowed 2.1 goals on 28.3 shots per game last season.

The teams square off Tuesday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: None listed.

Islanders: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.