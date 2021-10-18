Updated on Monday, October 18, 2021 at 7:10 AM EDT

TODAY: Mainly Sunny. Seasonal. Breezy. High 66°

TONIGHT: Starry Skies. Chilly. Low 41°

TUESDAY: Mainly Sunny. Touch Warmer. High 71°

DISCUSSION:

A very quiet weather pattern across SE Ohio as we begin the new work week. High pressure will bring mainly sunny skies to the region, with highs in the mid 60s this afternoon. Winds will be on the stronger side, especially this afternoon. Sustained winds will be primarily out of the west between 5 and 15 mph, with gusts of 20 to 25 mph at times.

Skies will remain mainly clear tonight, and the windy conditions will subside. Temperatures will bottom out in the lower 40s for overnight lows.

More sunshine will be had Tuesday and Wednesday, along with a touch more warmth. Highs will top off around 70 through the middle of the week.

Another upper level disturbance and cold front moves in late Wednesday into the day on Thursday. This will bring more rain potential to the region, mainly on Thursday. Spotty shower chances will linger into the day on Friday, along with much cooler air. Highs will only warm into the upper 50s on Friday into the start of the weekend.

Overnight lows will be mainly above 40 for most of the next 7 days, but as we head into the weekend, models are suggesting we might be in the mid to upper 30s for overnight lows Saturday into Sunday morning. This may be cold enough to bring about our first frost of the season, and bring an end to the growing season across SE Ohio. We will keep an eye on it!

Have a Great Monday!

