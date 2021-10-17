The Top Twenty Five

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 16, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Georgia (63) 7-0 1575 1 2. Cincinnati 6-0 1483 3 3. Oklahoma 7-0 1434 4 4. Alabama 6-1 1393 5 5. Ohio St. 5-1 1252 6 6. Michigan 6-0 1214 8 7. Penn St. 5-1 1116 7 8. Oklahoma St. 6-0 1082 12 9. Michigan St. 7-0 1076 10 10. Oregon 5-1 1054 9 11. Iowa 6-1 1048 2 12. Mississippi 5-1 879 13 13. Notre Dame 5-1 763 14 14. Coastal Carolina 6-0 736 15 15. Kentucky 6-1 723 11 16. Wake Forest 6-0 629 16 17. Texas A&M 5-2 536 21 18. NC State 5-1 485 22 19. Auburn 5-2 397 – 20. Baylor 6-1 378 – 21. SMU 6-0 358 23 22. San Diego St. 6-0 284 24 23. Pittsburgh 5-1 177 – 24. UTSA 7-0 104 – 25. Purdue 4-2 68 –

Others receiving votes: Clemson 64, Utah 43, Arkansas 29, BYU 21, Air Force 19, Iowa St. 14, Louisiana-Lafayette 13, Arizona St. 7, Florida 7, Texas 5, UCLA 4, Houston 2, LSU 2, Virginia 1.