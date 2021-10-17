The Top Twenty Five

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 16, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Georgia (63)
|7-0
|1575
|1
|2. Cincinnati
|6-0
|1483
|3
|3. Oklahoma
|7-0
|1434
|4
|4. Alabama
|6-1
|1393
|5
|5. Ohio St.
|5-1
|1252
|6
|6. Michigan
|6-0
|1214
|8
|7. Penn St.
|5-1
|1116
|7
|8. Oklahoma St.
|6-0
|1082
|12
|9. Michigan St.
|7-0
|1076
|10
|10. Oregon
|5-1
|1054
|9
|11. Iowa
|6-1
|1048
|2
|12. Mississippi
|5-1
|879
|13
|13. Notre Dame
|5-1
|763
|14
|14. Coastal Carolina
|6-0
|736
|15
|15. Kentucky
|6-1
|723
|11
|16. Wake Forest
|6-0
|629
|16
|17. Texas A&M
|5-2
|536
|21
|18. NC State
|5-1
|485
|22
|19. Auburn
|5-2
|397
|–
|20. Baylor
|6-1
|378
|–
|21. SMU
|6-0
|358
|23
|22. San Diego St.
|6-0
|284
|24
|23. Pittsburgh
|5-1
|177
|–
|24. UTSA
|7-0
|104
|–
|25. Purdue
|4-2
|68
|–
Others receiving votes: Clemson 64, Utah 43, Arkansas 29, BYU 21, Air Force 19, Iowa St. 14, Louisiana-Lafayette 13, Arizona St. 7, Florida 7, Texas 5, UCLA 4, Houston 2, LSU 2, Virginia 1.
