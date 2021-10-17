The 25th Annual SOUPer Bowl at the Secrest Auditorium

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The 25th Annual SOUPer Bowl, “No Show,” Benefit Luncheon was held today at the Secrest Auditorium.

This year’s benefit luncheon was conducted as a drive through, where the community came out to drop off food instead of receiving soup. Keely Warden, Executive Director at the Christ’s Table estimated that there was about two to three tons of food that was donated.

Warden said the outcome was a success and thanked the community, and sponsors.

“So we want to put a big thank you out there to all of our community partners, our corporate sponsors and the churches that have come forward to make this happen one more time…We’re just hoping that people drive through and drop off their food. It’s been very successful so far,” Warden stated.

The five agencies who will receive the donated food are Eastside Community Ministry, Fellowship of Christ’s Community, Christ’s Table, Salvation Army, and Muskingum County Center for Seniors. Jamie Trout, Executive Director at Eastside Community Ministry shared how they should be able to provide the community with the food once it’s separated between each agency.

“People have been driving up and dropping off donations, and our volunteers have been getting the food out, sorting it and then stacking it over there. When this finishes up today at 2 o’clock, we’re going to take that food and separate it amongst those organizations that I mentioned, take them right back to our pantries and start feeding our community this week,” Trout said.

There was also an option to win $1,000 worth of gift certificates if you purchased the $5 raffle ticket. If you want to learn more about the organizations, you can visit their websites at eastsideministry.org or at christtable.org.