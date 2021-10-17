Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Abingdon 20, Knoxville 19

Anna-Jonesboro 38, Madison 26

Belleville East 13, Belleville West 7

Camp Point Central 44, Moweaqua Central A&M 14

Carrollton 55, Mendon Unity 27

Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 30, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rowe-Clark) 12

Chicago (Goode) def. Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Johnson), forfeit

Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Comer) 18, Bogan 6

Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Pritzker) 14, Senn 10

Chicago (Noble Street Charter/UIC) 20, Clemente 0

Chicago (UCCS/Woodlawn) 32, DuSable 22

Chicago King 24, Lindblom 6

Chicago Roosevelt 50, Foreman 36

Collins Academy 62, Gage Park 0

Corliss 47, Bowen 0

Decatur MacArthur 42, Springfield 34

Forreston 36, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 7

Freeport (Aquin) 38, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 18

Gilman Iroquois West 56, Dwight 6

Hamilton County def. Vienna-Goreville, forfeit

Joliet West 41, Joliet Central 6

Kewanee 26, Rockridge 14

Mather 48, Lake View 0

Milford/Cissna Park Co-op 82, South Fork 6

Mt. Carmel def. Phalen, Ind., forfeit

North Lawndale 38, Prosser 0

Orangeville 55, Amboy 6

Orangeville 55, Amboy-LaMoille 6

Perry, Mich. 48, Walther Christian Academy 13

Phillips 40, Lincoln Park 0

Richards 24, Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School 0

Simeon 38, Kenwood 26

Sterling Newman 24, Mendota 7

