Newcastle-Spurs briefly halted after fan medical emergency

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — The Premier League match between Newcastle and Tottenham was paused and players left the field after a supporter required medical treatment on Sunday.

It was Tottenham player Eric Dier who was alert to the emergency and indicated a defibrillator was required. The players initially waited by the side of the St. James’ Park pitch before leaving for the dressing room.

Seven minutes stoppage time had been indicated.

“There is a medical emergency in the East Stand,” the stadium announcer said before later telling the crowd: “The players will be coming out to resume the first half. There are 7 minutes left to play”

