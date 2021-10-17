7 Day Forecast

Gunnar Consol622066

Updated on Friday, 15 October 2021 at 7:59 PM EDT

Monday: Sunny with a high of 64°.

Tuesday: Sunny with a high of 69°.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a high of 70°.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with showers possible after the morning hours. High of 66°.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a high of 58°.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a high of 57°.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high of 58°.

DISCUSSION:

The passage of a cold front late Friday evening has allowed cool dry air to filter into the region. A slight ridge will bump temperatures back into the 70s for a day or two. Then another trough will slide into the region and bring back some chillier temperatures by the end of next week.

Gunnar is a recent graduate of Plymouth State University in Plymouth, New Hampshire having majored in meteorology with minors in mathematics and communications. He was on the varsity track & field team all four of his years at Plymouth competing in the long jump, triple jump, and 100m and 200m races. Growing up in Central Florida, having endured many relentless hurricane seasons and experiencing pop-up thunderstorms everyday during the summer inspired his initial interest in the weather. A lack of cold weather subsequently drove him to attend college in New Hampshire. This was to experience a whole other side of the weather: winter. He is excited to have just moved to Ohio and explore what all the state has to offer. He also hopes that Ohio is a happy middle ground between how hot Florida is and how cold New Hampshire is. In his free time, Gunnar enjoys staying active, going on photography photoshoots, and gardening.

