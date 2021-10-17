Updated on Friday, 15 October 2021 at 7:59 PM EDT
Monday: Sunny with a high of 64°.
Tuesday: Sunny with a high of 69°.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a high of 70°.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with showers possible after the morning hours. High of 66°.
Friday: Mostly cloudy with a high of 58°.
Saturday: Partly sunny with a high of 57°.
Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high of 58°.
DISCUSSION:
The passage of a cold front late Friday evening has allowed cool dry air to filter into the region. A slight ridge will bump temperatures back into the 70s for a day or two. Then another trough will slide into the region and bring back some chillier temperatures by the end of next week.
