Updated on Friday, 15 October 2021 at 7:59 PM EDT

Monday: Sunny with a high of 64°.

Tuesday: Sunny with a high of 69°.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a high of 70°.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with showers possible after the morning hours. High of 66°.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a high of 58°.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a high of 57°.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high of 58°.

DISCUSSION:

The passage of a cold front late Friday evening has allowed cool dry air to filter into the region. A slight ridge will bump temperatures back into the 70s for a day or two. Then another trough will slide into the region and bring back some chillier temperatures by the end of next week.

