Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Akr. Buchtel 20, Akr. Firestone 7

Ashland Crestview 28, Norwalk St. Paul 7

Castalia Margaretta 35, Montpelier 8

Cin. Aiken 12, Cin. Woodward 8

Cin. Moeller 28, Lakewood St. Edward 21, OT

Cin. Purcell Marian 25, Norwood 14

Cle. St. Ignatius 28, Cin. St. Xavier 21

Conneaut 49, Titusville, Pa. 14

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 38, Parma Padua 0

Gibsonburg 48, Fremont St. Joseph 15

Medina Highland 10, Aurora 0

Portsmouth W. 56, Oak Hill 7

Warren JFK 34, Cle. Cent. Cath. 6

Youngs. Ursuline 48, Youngs. East 6

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Hunting Valley University vs. Warrensville Hts., ccd.

