Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Anna-Jonesboro 38, Madison 26
Belleville East 13, Belleville West 7
Camp Point Central 44, Moweaqua Central A&M 14
Carrollton 55, Mendon Unity 27
Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 30, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rowe-Clark) 12
Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Comer) 18, Bogan 6
Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Pritzker) 14, Senn 10
Chicago (UCCS/Woodlawn) 32, DuSable 22
Chicago King 24, Lindblom 6
Corliss 47, Bowen 0
Decatur MacArthur 42, Springfield 34
Forreston 36, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 7
Freeport (Aquin) 38, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 18
Hamilton County def. Vienna-Goreville, forfeit
Joliet West 41, Joliet Central 6
Kewanee 26, Rockridge 14
Mather 48, Lake View 0
Mt. Carmel def. Phalen, Ind., forfeit
North Lawndale 38, Prosser 0
Orangeville 55, Amboy 6
Phillips 40, Lincoln Park 0
Simeon 38, Kenwood 26
Sterling Newman 24, Mendota 7
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
