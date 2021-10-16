Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Academy of the New Church 36, Lower Moreland 14
Archbishop Ryan 21, Philadelphia West Catholic 6
Bangor 37, Wilson 6
Bishop Canevin 35, Jeannette 0
Bonner-Prendergast 40, Lansdale Catholic 6
Cambridge Springs 35, Saegertown 21
Canisius, N.Y. 20, Erie 14
Chichester 37, Penn Wood 0
Coatesville 34, Chester 28
Conemaugh Valley 62, West Shamokin 12
Conneaut, Ohio 49, Titusville 14
Harry S. Truman 21, Council Rock North 7
Haverford School 31, Springside Chestnut Hill 28
Hun, N.J. 40, The Hill School 0
Kiski School 35, George School 6
Leechburg 71, Riverview 8
Malvern Prep 41, Penn Charter 21
Mastery Charter North 22, West Philadelphia 0
Mercersburg Academy 52, Delco Christian 30
Neumann 54, Archbishop Carroll 0
North East 36, Girard 23
Northwestern 22, Warren 7
Perkiomen School 44, Valley Forge Military 20
Philadelphia George Washington 12, Overbrook 6
Ridley 49, Lower Merion 0
Seneca 16, Union City 6
Sharpsville 46, Mercer 0
St. Joseph’s Prep 38, Archbishop Wood 20
Sto-Rox 41, Western Beaver 0
Susquehanna 37, Montrose 0
Upper Dublin 10, Souderton 7
Wallenpaupack 21, Abington Heights 14
Wilmington 55, Kennedy Catholic 14
Wyoming Seminary 24, Brunswick, Conn. 6
