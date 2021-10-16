Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Camp Point Central 44, Moweaqua Central A&M 14

Carrollton 55, Mendon Unity 27

Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 30, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rowe-Clark) 12

Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Pritzker) 14, Senn 10

Chicago (UCCS/Woodlawn) 32, DuSable 22

Freeport (Aquin) 38, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 18

Hamilton County def. Vienna-Goreville, forfeit

Joliet West 41, Joliet Central 6

Kewanee 26, Rockridge 14

Mt. Carmel def. Phalen, Ind., forfeit

North Lawndale 38, Prosser 0

Orangeville 55, Amboy 6

Simeon 38, Kenwood 26

