Perry Elementary Has Their Largest Fundraiser This Weekend, Fall Festival

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Perry Elementary Fall Festival will be going on today and tomorrow at the White Pillars House.

The Perry Fall Festival is one of the largest fundraisers that consist of raffles to win many prizes, food trucks, a petting zoo and more. The proceeds earned go towards the school’s resources and activities, according to Katie Linville, the Treasurer of the Parent Teacher Organization.

“We pay for assemblies to come into the school. We have field trips. For example, our students just went to a pumpkin patch this week, our second grade class, they went to Jurassic Park over in Salt Fork,” Linville said. “We also provide field day activities, basic classroom supplies, we give certain grants to our teachers if there’s something above and beyond the norm that they would like, we try to work with our teachers and give what they need for their classrooms, but 100 percent of our proceeds this weekend do go right back into our school.”

The Sheriff’s office will be giving out ID badges for the kids and there will be two meet and greets with the State Highway Patrol, and Paw Patrol on Sunday.

Linville also expressed her gratitude for White Pillars, who has supported Perry Elementary.

“And we’d just like to thank White Pillars because they have been very accommodating letting us adapt and change our festival over the course of COVID last year and this year, and it’s great to work with the other small businesses that normally support our school and they’ve really gone above and beyond this year, so we’d like to thank them as well,” Linville stated.

The Fall Festival will go on today until 7:00 p.m. and continue tomorrow from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. with more activities in place.