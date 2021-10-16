New Orleans hosts Philadelphia to open season

Philadelphia 76ers vs. New Orleans Pelicans

New Orleans; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

LINE: Pelicans -2.5; over/under is 227.5

BOTTOM LINE: The New Orleans Pelicans start the season at home against the Philadelphia 76ers.

New Orleans went 31-41 overall a season ago while going 18-18 at home. The Pelicans averaged 114.6 points per game while shooting 47.7% from the field and 34.8% from 3-point range last season.

Philadelphia went 49-23 overall with a 20-16 record on the road a season ago. The 76ers averaged 9.1 steals, 6.2 blocks and 13.7 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Zion Williamson: out (foot).

76ers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.