Memphis hosts Cleveland to begin season

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Memphis, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

LINE: Grizzlies -8; over/under is 217.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Memphis Grizzlies host the Cleveland Cavaliers in the season opener.

Memphis went 38-34 overall with an 18-18 record at home a season ago. The Grizzlies averaged 18.5 points off of turnovers, 15.0 second chance points and 39.1 bench points last season.

Cleveland finished 16-26 in Eastern Conference play and 9-27 on the road a season ago. The Cavaliers averaged 23.8 assists per game on 38.6 made field goals last season.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Dillon Brooks: out (hand).

Cavaliers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.