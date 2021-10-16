HIGH SCHOOL SCOREBOARD 10.16.21

VOLLEYBALL:

MEADOWBROOK: 3 CAMBRIDGE: 0

The Colts defeated the Bobcats 25-13, 25-16 and 25-8.

Meadowbrook finishes the season 21-1 overall and 15-1 in the MVL and won their second straight MVL Championship.

The Bobcats were led by Camryn Gebhart who was 100 percent serving with 1 ace, 11 digs and 2 blocks. Ava Byerly was 100 percent serving, with 1 kill, 9 assists and 7 digs. Ziciah Gibson had 4 kills, 5 digs and 3 blocks.

Cambridge travels to Union Local to face Ridgewood in the sectional tournament on Tuesday. The game starts at 6pm.

MAYSVILLE 3: MINERVA: 0

Maysville defeated Minerva 25-13, 25-23 and 25-21. Emma McPeek had 2 aces and 9 digs. Izzy Hutchison added 2 aces, 2 assists, 10 digs and 9 kills. Hannah Fulerson had 3 aces, 8 assists, 14 digs and 1 kill.