PREP FOOTBALL=

Abernathy 33, Idalou 10

Abilene 48, Wolfforth Frenship 28

Abilene Christian 57, Lubbock All Saints 42

Addison Trinity 33, Fort Worth Christian 20

Albany 57, Hico 0

Aldine Nimitz 38, Aldine Eisenhower 31

Aledo 35, Mansfield Timberview 21

Alief Hastings 14, Alief Elsik 7

Allen 38, Denton Guyer 31

Alpine 47, Tornillo 0

Alto 46, Jewett Leon 0

Alvin Shadow Creek 49, Alvin 13

Alvord 36, Collinsville 25

Amarillo 34, Lubbock Coronado 27

Anton 51, Cotton Center 6

Archer City 43, Electra 7

Arlington Grace Prep 49, Dallas Shelton 0

Arlington Martin 68, Arlington Bowie 14

Arlington Pantego Christian 42, Dallas Covenant 7

Arlington Seguin 14, Joshua 9

Aubrey 48, Sanger 28

Austin Bowie 51, Austin Akins 6

Austin Brentwood 48, SA St. Anthony’s 0

Austin LBJ 40, Fredericksburg 14

Austin McCallum 56, Austin Navarro 0

Austin SPC 62, Keene Smith 0

Austin St. Dominic Savio 20, Houston The Village 18

Austin St. Michael 51, Brownsville St. Joseph 6

Austin TSD 62, St Augustine 12

Avalon 56, Bynum 37

Azle 49, Granbury 21

Azle Christian School 46, Sherman Texoma 0

Balmorhea 52, Grandfalls-Royalty 6

Bangs 43, Ingram Moore 21

Banquete 33, Santa Rosa 12

Barbers Hill 58, Santa Fe 7

Bastrop 21, Georgetown East View 18

Bay Area Christian 42, Houston Lutheran North 14

Baytown Sterling 27, Baytown Goose Creek 17

Beaumont Legacy Christian 68, Houston Texas Christian 47

Beaumont West Brook 21, Humble Kingwood 18

Beckville 63, Linden-Kildare 12

Beeville Jones 27, Alice 21

Bells 57, Lone Oak 14

Bellville 42, Sealy 7

Ben Bolt 44, Riviera Kaufer 0

Blackwell 60, Abilene Texas Leadership 7

Blanco 33, Luling 14

Blum 64, Covington 45

Boerne-Champion 45, Kerrville Tivy 20

Borden County 61, Meadow 16

Bosqueville 34, Valley Mills 12

Bovina 22, Ropesville Ropes 15

Breckenridge 37, Early 20

Brenham 44, Pflugerville Connally 0

Brock 70, Ponder 20

Bronte 38, Robert Lee 16

Brownfield 48, Kermit 25

Brownsboro 33, Bullard 28

Brownsville Porter 27, Brownsville Lopez 24

Bruni 7, Benavides 0

Bryan Brazos Christian 48, Tomball Rosehill 0

Bryan Christian Homeschool 69, Stephenville FAITH 29

Bryan Rudder 17, Fulshear 12

Buda Johnson 42, SA Harlandale 9

Bulverde Bracken 56, Fredericksburg Heritage 8

Burkeville def. High Island, forfeit

Burleson 48, Waco University 12

Burleson Centennial 28, Mansfield Legacy 7

Burton 49, Bartlett 0

Bushland 20, Amarillo River Road 14

Byron Nelson 45, Keller Fossil Ridge 42

CC Flour Bluff 24, CC Moody 21

CC London 27, Falfurrias 0

CC West Oso 57, Robstown 26

Caddo Mills 50, Farmersville 24

Canadian 62, Dimmitt 6

Canutillo 43, EP Ysleta 7

Canyon Randall 51, Plainview 25

Carrizo Springs 18, Bandera 0

Carrollton Smith 53, Dallas Sunset 0

Carthage 28, Jasper 0

Cedar Park 37, Leander 14

Cedar Park Vista Ridge 45, Round Rock Westwood 2

Celeste 34, Honey Grove 14

Celina 70, Krum 7

Center 60, Shepherd 44

Centerville 56, Groveton 6

Channelview 56, Pasadena Memorial 17

Childress 40, Friona 35

Chilton 49, Hubbard 0

China Spring 41, Gatesville 10

Christoval 53, Menard 0

Cibolo Steele 21, Schertz Clemens 0

Cisco 69, De Leon 0

Clarksville 35, Detroit 34

Clear Brook 36, Clute Brazoswood 27

Clear Falls 38, Houston Clear Lake 7

Clifton 33, Buffalo 32

Clint 53, Clint Mountain View 35

Clint Horizon 48, EP Parkland 28

Clyde 61, San Angelo Texas Leadership 22

Coldspring-Oakhurst 53, Elkhart 14

Coleman 42, Goldthwaite 6

College Station 76, Cleveland 0

Colleyville Heritage 35, Mansfield Summit 34

Colmesneil 54, Malakoff Cross Roads 6

Colorado City 28, Haskell 27

Columbus 35, Yoakum 28

Commerce 31, Howe 21

Coolidge 44, Trinidad 7

Cooper 50, Bogata Rivercrest 8

Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 66, CC Carroll 24

Corrigan-Camden 14, Anderson-Shiro 8

Corsicana 41, Sulphur Springs 38

Crane 46, Anthony 6

Cranfills Gap 28, Morgan 14

Crawford 41, Rio Vista 6

Crosby 57, Texas City 28

Crosbyton 20, Hamlin 0

Crystal City 28, Pearsall 7

Cuero 35, Giddings 7

Cushing 42, Overton 6

Cypress Community Christian 52, Woodlands Legacy Prep 6

Cypress Park 35, Cypress Bridgeland 13

Daingerfield 46, Redwater 0

Dalhart 41, Littlefield 32

Dallas Academy 64, Grayson Christian 26

Dallas Christian 64, McKinney Christian 0

Dallas Episcopal 50, Houston Christian 7

Dallas First Baptist 32, Tyler Gorman 23

Dallas Highland Park 59, McKinney North 24

Dallas Parish Episcopal 49, Dallas Bishop Lynch 13

Davenport 77, Austin LASA 0

Dawson 56, Axtell 34

De Soto 45, Cedar Hill 0

Decatur 42, Lake Worth 28

Del Rio 46, Laredo Nixon 28

Denver City 45, Slaton 2

Devine 33, Hondo 14

Diboll 35, Palestine Westwood 0

Dripping Springs 47, SA Veterans Memorial 21

Dublin 21, Jacksboro 20

Dumas 30, Ulysses, Kan. 6

Duncanville 52, Waxahachie 3

EP Austin 41, EP Irvin 0

EP Burges 35, EP Andress 34

EP Franklin 51, EP Socorro 0

EP Pebble Hills 35, EP Coronado 7

EP Riverside 59, Fabens 12

Eagle Pass 21, Laredo Alexander 16

Eagle Pass Winn 47, Laredo Martin 12

East Bernard 49, Danbury 13

East Chambers 37, Buna 28

Eastland 21, Comanche 20

Edcouch-Elsa 63, PSJA Memorial 0

Edgewood 51, Dallas Gateway 8

Edna 33, Orange Grove 12

El Campo 69, Freeport Brazosport 47

El Maton Tidehaven 70, Wallis Brazos 13

El Paso 45, EP Bowie 27

El Paso Eastlake 59, EP Eastwood 41

Eldorado 53, Rocksprings 6

Ennis 66, Crandall 21

Era 38, Chico 24

Euless Trinity 56, FW Chisholm Trail 7

Evadale 40, Hull-Daisetta 6

Everman 44, Cleburne 0

FW Benbrook 43, FW Western Hills 13

FW Brewer 37, Abilene Cooper 14

FW Country Day 29, Casady, Okla. 0

FW Covenant Classical 78, Baird 30

FW Lake Country 83, FW Calvary 6

FW Nolan 29, FW All Saints 7

FW Southwest Christian 57, Frisco Legacy Christian 12

FW Wyatt 79, Carrollton Creekview 73

Fairfield 28, Kemp 14

Falls City 42, Louise 0

Farwell 55, Sanford-Fritch 7

Ferris 21, Godley 13

Fischer Canyon Lake 39, Taylor 17

Floresville 40, Lockhart 27

Forney 35, Greenville 0

Forsan 50, Anson 27

Fort Bend Christian 53, Frassati Catholic 0

Fort Bend Marshall 56, Fort Bend Willowridge 7

Fort Worth THESA 56, Joshua Johnson County 8

Fort Worth YMLA 63, Austin Achieve 7

Franklin 73, Florence 6

Friendswood 28, La Porte 3

Frisco 28, Denison 14

Frisco Independence 44, Frisco Centennial 24

Frisco Lone Star 33, Frisco Wakeland 3

Fruitvale 35, Campbell 18

Gainesville 41, Burkburnett 21

Galena Park 28, Houston Waltrip 0

Galveston Ball 23, Baytown Lee 13

Garden City 58, Marfa 0

Garland Lakeview Centennial 60, South Garland 20

Garland Rowlett 24, North Garland 7

Georgetown 41, Austin Anderson 26

Gilmer 26, Pittsburg 13

Gilmer Union Hill 70, Savoy 0

Gladewater 44, Jefferson 12

Gladewater Sabine 42, White Oak 14

Gladewater Union Grove 13, Big Sandy 12

Glen Rose 28, Hillsboro 21

Goliad 55, Aransas Pass 14

Gordon 54, Bluff Dale 0

Graham 7, Iowa Park 0

Grand Prairie 25, Arlington Lamar 20

Grand Saline 43, Quitman 0

Grandview 56, Dallas A+ Academy 0

Granger 41, Iola 0

Grapevine Faith 53, Flower Mound Coram Deo 6

Gregory-Portland 27, CC King 0

Groesbeck 43, Eustace 20

Gruver 51, Booker 12

Guthrie 84, Southland 38

Hale Center 54, Tahoka 0

Hallettsville 48, Boling 6

Hallsville 26, Mount Pleasant 20

Haltom 51, FW Paschal 20

Hamshire-Fannett 34, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 7

Happy 60, White Deer 15

Hardin 22, Kirbyville 8

Harlingen 17, San Benito 0

Harlingen Marine Military 55, Houston KIPP 0

Harlingen South 49, Donna North 7

Hart 58, Chillicothe 12

Hawkins 36, Frankston 14

Hawley 42, Stamford 0

Hearne 25, Thrall 0

Hebbronville 43, Skidmore-Tynan 12

Henrietta 47, Nocona 14

Hermleigh 47, Roby 0

Hewitt Midway 27, Waco 18

Hidalgo 20, Kingsville King 0

Hitchcock 35, Hempstead 0

Holliday 26, Callisburg 6

Hooks 35, Paris Chisum 33

Houston Kinkaid 31, Bellaire Episcopal 24

Houston Lutheran South 24, Victoria St. Joseph 7

Houston Milby def. Wisdom, forfeit

Houston Second Baptist 34, The Woodlands Christian 23

Houston St. John’s 49, Dallas St. Mark 13

Houston St. Thomas 35, SA Antonian 14

Houston Sterling 57, Houston Austin 27

Houston Stratford 24, Houston Memorial 17

Houston Westside 41, Houston Heights 19

Huntington 27, Trinity 6

Ira 52, Rotan 38

Irving MacArthur 48, Irving 26

Italy 45, Kerens 0

Jersey Village 35, Cypress Ridge 17

John Cooper 62, Dallas Greenhill 26

Johnson City 58, Brackett 0

Jonesboro 70, Evant 8

Jourdanton 12, Universal City Randolph 6

Justin Northwest 43, Crowley 0

Katy Paetow 74, Rosenberg Terry 0

Katy Taylor 39, Katy Mayde Creek 22

Katy Tompkins 47, Katy Morton Ranch 0

Keller 38, Keller Timber Creek 14

Kenedy 46, Freer 30

Kilgore 41, Tyler Chapel Hill 20

Killeen Ellison 55, Copperas Cove 7

Killeen Harker Heights 57, Killeen Shoemaker 56, OT

Klein Collins 36, Klein Cain 21

Klein Oak 31, Tomball 14

Knox City 76, Crowell 28

Kress 78, Petersburg 31

La Feria 51, Rio Grande City La Grulla 34

La Marque 17, Brookshire Royal 16

La Pryor 20, Charlotte 16

Lake Travis 52, Del Valle 17

Lampasas 31, Burnet 16

Lancaster 56, Carrollton Turner 0

League City Clear Springs 49, League City Clear Creek 21

Leander Glenn 55, Elgin 0

Leonard 39, Blue Ridge 0

Lewisville 44, Plano 15

Lewisville Flower Mound 42, Plano East 35

Lewisville Hebron 34, Coppell 12

Lewisville Marcus 37, Plano West 14

Lewisville The Colony 50, Frisco Heritage 36

Liberty Hill 21, Marble Falls 14

Lindale 64, Athens 29

Lindsay 43, Tioga 25

Lingleville 60, Gorman 58

Little River Academy 49, Caldwell 7

Livingston 49, Splendora 14

Llano 13, Lago Vista 10

Lometa 60, Zephyr 15

Longview 56, Sherman 14

Lorena 63, McGregor 0

Los Fresnos 44, Weslaco 21

Lovelady 44, Pineland West Sabine 18

Lubbock Christ The King 60, Amarillo San Jacinto 12

Lubbock Christian 22, Lubbock Trinity 10

Lubbock Cooper 20, WF Rider 12

Lubbock Estacado 62, Borger 0

Lubbock Kingdom Prep 62, Wichita Falls Wichita Christian 16

Lubbock Roosevelt 58, Big Lake Reagan County 0

Lucas Christian 49, Denton Calvary 0

Lucas Lovejoy 55, Lake Dallas 7

Lumberton 24, Huffman Hargrave 16

Magnolia West 21, Magnolia 14

Malakoff 38, Teague 0

Mansfield Lake Ridge 44, Mansfield 37

Manvel 48, Richmond Foster 14

Marble Falls Faith 52, Austin Veritas 6

Marlin 40, Cayuga 7

Marshall 26, Whitehouse 14

Mart 52, Bremond 0

Mason 49, Harper 7

Maud 41, Cumby 8

May 58, Santa Anna 0

Maypearl 21, Dallas Madison 8

McAllen Memorial 42, Donna 14

McCamey 42, Wink 32

McKinney Boyd 48, Little Elm 44

Medina 60, Leakey 56

Melissa 51, Anna 19

Mertzon Irion County 49, Paint Rock 0

Mesquite 27, North Mesquite 13

Midland Legacy 65, Odessa 0

Midlothian 42, Red Oak 27

Midlothian Heritage 64, Waxahachie Life 0

Miles 49, Junction 7

Millsap 25, Merkel 21

Mineral Wells 28, Vernon 7

Montgomery 35, A&M Consolidated 28

Mount Calm 80, Eagle Christian 43

Mount Vernon 56, Bonham 0

Muenster 16, Windthorst 8

Muenster Sacred Heart 51, FW Temple Christian 0

N. Richland Hills Richland 36, N. Richland Hills Birdville 29

Nacogdoches 27, Jacksonville 14

Natalia 50, Nixon-Smiley 6

Navasota 33, La Grange 21

Nederland 41, Dayton 14

New Braunfels 25, SA Wagner 22

New Braunfels Baptist 32, SA Town East Christian 28

New Braunfels Canyon 53, Kyle Lehman 0

New Deal 35, Post 6

New Home 55, Smyer 24

New London West Rusk 62, Winona 0

New Waverly 24, Hemphill 14

Newton 61, Warren 6

Normangee 56, Grapeland 36

North Crowley 48, Hurst Bell 3

Odem 60, Monte Alto 0

Odessa Permian 34, Midland 23

Olton 37, Boys Ranch 6

Omaha Pewitt 36, De Kalb 21

Ozona 53, Center Point 6

PSJA North 49, PSJA 23

Palestine 38, Henderson 28

Palmer 51, Scurry-Rosser 33

Panhandle 67, Stinnett West Texas 12

Paradise 31, Bowie 20

Paris 28, Terrell 7

Pasadena First Baptist 46, Houston Westbury Christian 0

Pasadena South Houston 34, Pasadena Rayburn 6

Pearland 36, Alief Taylor 30

Pearland Dawson 24, Houston Strake Jesuit 21

Peaster 55, Boyd 21

Perryton 44, Levelland 10

Pflugerville Weiss 28, Pflugerville 19

Pilot Point 34, Whitesboro 28

Plains 38, Morton 16

Plano Prestonwood 24, Argyle Liberty Christian 6

Port Arthur Memorial 34, Beaumont United 9

Port Isabel 27, Rio Hondo 24

Port Neches-Groves 56, Humble Kingwood Park 40

Poteet 36, Cotulla 14

Poth 56, George West 7

Pottsboro 42, Mineola 14

Premont 22, Santa Maria 6

Quanah 42, Munday 14

Quinlan Boles 44, Simms Bowie 20

Quinlan Ford 62, Wills Point 0

Ranger 30, Bryson 18

Rankin 66, Lubbock Home School Titans 8

Red Oak Ovilla 62, McKinney Cornerstone Christian Academy 50

Rice 31, Corsicana Mildred 24, OT

Richardson Pearce 52, Richardson 13

Richland Springs 92, Cherokee 70

Robinson 50, Jarrell 43

Rochelle 52, Lohn 0

Rockport-Fulton 49, Ingleside 14

Rogers 43, Lexington 41

Roma 52, Pharr Valley View 14

Roscoe 26, Ralls 14

Rosebud-Lott 46, Moody 20

Round Rock 51, Round Rock McNeil 7

Royse City 55, North Forney 13

Rusk 31, Madisonville 28

SA Alamo Heights 47, Castroville Medina Valley 7

SA Central Catholic 51, Houston St. Pius X 21

SA Churchill 28, LEE 14

SA Cole 36, Lytle 7

SA Cornerstone 69, Westlake Academy 0

SA East Central 30, Converse Judson 28

SA Highlands 21, SA Lanier 20

SA Kennedy 14, SA Brackenridge 7

SA Northside Brennan 54, SA Northside O’Connor 7

SA Reagan 56, SA MacArthur 7

SA Southside 34, Rio Grande City 21

SA St. Gerard 44, SA Lutheran 30

SA Texas Military 41, SA Christian 13

Salado 28, Waco Connally 7

San Angelo Grape Creek 20, Ballinger 13

San Antonio Harlan 24, SA Northside Holmes 13

San Antonio Southwest Legacy 16, SA Southwest 10

San Diego 24, Lyford 6

San Marcos 38, Austin High 10

San Saba 44, Winters 12

Sanderson 56, Dell City 6

Santa Gertrudis Academy 35, Progreso 0

Santo 42, Cross Plains 6

Saratoga West Hardin 36, KIPP Sunnyside 0

Schulenburg 49, Weimar 0

Seagraves 42, Iraan 7

Seguin 37, SA McCollum 14

Seymour 40, Olney 28

Shallowater 55, Lamesa 12

Shamrock 38, Wheeler 3

Shelbyville 32, Garrison 26

Shiner 42, Flatonia 0

Shiner St. Paul 47, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 20

Sidney 52, Rising Star 18

Silsbee 19, Bridge City 14

Sinton 48, Raymondville 0

Smithson Valley 41, SA South San Antonio 6

Smithville 35, Gonzales 19

Smoking for Jesus Ministry 58, Williamson County Home School 28

Snook 30, Somerville 22

Snyder 28, Monahans 21

Somerset 21, La Vernia 14

Sonora 28, Brady 22

Spearman 47, Amarillo Highland Park 12

Spring Dekaney 56, Aldine 0

Springlake-Earth def. Lorenzo, forfeit

Spur 74, Vernon Northside 18

St. Mary’s Hall 78, New Braunfels Christian 46

Stafford 35, Needville 14

Stanton 30, Coahoma 17

Stephenville 56, Alvarado 0

Sterling City 62, Roscoe Highland 8

Stockdale 48, Karnes City 33

Stratford 64, Sunray 7

Strawn 54, Three Way 7

Sundown 46, Floydada 7

Sunnyvale 36, Nevada Community 0

Sweeny 48, Wharton 0

Sweetwater 34, Midland Greenwood 28

Tatum 30, Atlanta 20

Temple 50, Belton 15

Temple Holy Trinity 60, Concordia 34

Tenaha 31, Mount Enterprise 0

Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 21, Longview Spring Hill 15

Texarkana Pleasant Grove 60, Paris North Lamar 0

Texarkana Texas 38, Longview Pine Tree 0

The Woodlands 48, Conroe Oak Ridge 24, OT

Thorndale 40, Bruceville-Eddy 0

Three Rivers 49, Bloomington 6

Throckmorton 57, Haskell Paint Creek 0

Timpson 61, San Augustine 5

Tolar 70, Hamilton 6

Trent 52, Olfen 7

Trenton 55, Tom Bean 6

Troup 28, Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 22

Turkey Valley 60, Claude 14

Tuscola Jim Ned 37, Wall 20

Tyler 48, Wylie East 10

Tyler Legacy 49, Mesquite Horn 27

Valera Panther Creek 44, Brookesmith 39

Van 62, Mexia 6

Van Vleck 27, Altair Rice 6

Vanderbilt Industrial 58, Palacios 14

Victoria West 66, CC Ray 14

Vidor 29, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 12

WF City View 40, Valley View 13

WF Hirschi 40, Springtown 30

Waco La Vega 49, Brownwood 33

Waco Live Oak Classical 84, Plano Coram Deo 80

Waco Methodist 72, Community Christian 26

Waco Reicher 35, Tyler All Saints 0

Waller 14, New Caney Porter 7, OT

Walnut Springs 52, Kopperl 6

Waskom 77, Queen City 14

Watauga Harvest 30, Arlington St. Paul 24

Water Valley 67, Veribest 0

Weatherford 42, Saginaw Boswell 22

Wellington 56, Memphis 0

Weslaco East 48, La Joya Palmview 12

West 14, Whitney 10

West Columbia 55, Bay City 27

West Orange-Stark 27, Orangefield 7

Whiteface 78, Wellman-Union 32

Whitewright 14, Sadler S&S Consolidated 0

Whitharral 62, Amherst 54

Willis 27, The Woodlands College Park 21, 2OT

Wimberley 70, Manor New Tech 8

Winnsboro 48, Emory Rains 26

Wolfe City 18, Como-Pickton 13

Woodsboro 18, Runge 7

Woodson 60, Moran 14

Woodville 46, Cleveland Tarkington 14

Wortham 63, Frost 0

Wylie Prep 52, Decatur Victory Christian 6

Yorktown 56, Pettus 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

CC Calallen vs. CC Miller, ppd. to Oct 16th.

Edinburg Vela vs. La Joya Juarez-Lincoln, ccd.

Sabine Pass vs. Deweyville, ccd.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com