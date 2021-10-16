PREP FOOTBALL=
Abington 31, Neshaminy 21
Abraham Lincoln 43, Philadelphia Central 6
Academy Park 37, Interboro 10
Aliquippa 49, Montour 0
Avella 30, Bentworth 21
Avonworth 50, Hopewell 0
Bald Eagle Area 48, Bellefonte 0
Bartram 25, Gratz 7
Beaver Area 35, Chartiers Valley 28, OT
Beaver Falls 41, Freedom Area 8
Bedford 35, Penn Cambria 7
Belle Vernon 49, Trinity 0
Bellwood-Antis 49, Mount Union 0
Bensalem 33, Council Rock South 13
Berlin-Brothersvalley 29, Portage Area 22
Bermudian Springs 35, York County Tech 6
Berwick 34, Pittston Area 7
Bethel Park 38, Peters Township 8
Bethlehem Freedom 42, Pleasant Valley 0
Big Spring 42, Camp Hill Trinity 33
Bloomsburg 42, Warrior Run 7
Boiling Springs 26, Middletown 23
Bristol 42, Jenkintown 16
Brookville 42, Kane Area 15
Burgettstown 17, Northgate 14
Cambria Heights 20, River Valley 7
Canton 34, Athens 10
Carbondale 42, Riverside 34
Carlisle 21, State College 14
Carmichaels 35, California 20
Catasauqua 31, Pine Grove 14
Cedar Cliff 42, Palmyra 14
Central Bucks South 28, Pennsbury 14
Central Dauphin 52, Altoona 48
Central Dauphin East 40, Chambersburg 7
Central Martinsburg 55, Bishop McCort 7
Central Valley 44, Ambridge 0
Central York 53, Northeastern 7
Chartiers-Houston 13, McGuffey 7
Cheltenham 35, Wissahickon 20
Chestnut Ridge 35, Westmont Hilltop 14
Clairton 20, Greensburg Central Catholic 13
Clarion Area 38, Bradford 7
Clearfield 47, Huntingdon 0
Cocalico 49, Elizabethtown 28
Cochranton 28, Maplewood 0
Columbia 62, Annville-Cleona 48
Conemaugh Township 50, Meyersdale 13
Conestoga 35, Upper Darby 0
Conrad Weiser 48, New Oxford 26
Conwell Egan 32, Cardinal O’Hara 14
Cornell 14, Rochester 7
Dallas 41, Crestwood 14
Daniel Boone 35, Reading 0
Delaware Valley 35, Scranton 0
Delone 24, Fairfield 0
Donegal 35, Ephrata 27
Downingtown East 42, Avon Grove 0
Downingtown West 21, Bishop Shanahan 14
Dubois 35, Punxsutawney 0
ELCO 43, Northern Lebanon 32
East Allegheny 68, Derry 0
East Stroudsburg South 44, Pocono Mountain West 8
Easton 26, Bethlehem Liberty 21
Eisenhower 41, Iroquois 6
Elizabeth Forward 35, Mount Pleasant 0
Elk County Catholic 68, Sheffield 0
Elwood City Riverside 19, Ellwood City 0
Emmaus 35, Nazareth Area 7
Erie Cathedral Prep 58, Butler 7
Exeter 33, Berks Catholic 21
Fairview 38, Mercyhurst Prep 14
Fleetwood 28, Hamburg 26
Forest Hills 49, Somerset 15
Fort Cherry 26, Union Area 14
Fort Leboeuf 55, Corry 14
Franklin Regional 41, Greater Latrobe 40
Freeport 42, Burrell 9
Garnet Valley 55, Haverford 14
Gateway 40, Woodland Hills 21
General McLane 37, Franklin 21
Gettysburg 63, York Suburban 13
Governor Mifflin 49, Muhlenberg 0
Greensburg Salem 19, Mars 12
Grove City 20, Hickory 7
Hampton 42, Indiana 6
Harbor Creek 42, Conneaut Area 8
Harrisburg 45, Cumberland Valley 7
Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 63, Milton Hershey 0
Hazleton Area 29, Wilkes-Barre Area 10
Hempfield 17, Manheim Township 14
Hershey 26, Mifflin County 20
Highlands 41, Armstrong 27
Hollidaysburg 32, West Mifflin 20
Homer-Center 33, Purchase Line 16
Imhotep Charter 44, Martin Luther King 3
Jersey Shore 42, Danville 21
Jim Thorpe 34, Tamaqua 0
Juniata 24, Newport 0
Karns City 35, Ridgway 0
Kennard-Dale 32, West York 7
Kennett 27, Great Valley 0
Kensington 15, South Philadelphia 0
Keystone Oaks 56, Quaker Valley 20
Kiski Area 42, Shaler 27
Lackawanna Trail 21, Dunmore 7
Lakeland 34, Mid Valley 14
Lampeter-Strasburg 50, Garden Spot 20
Lancaster Catholic 71, Lebanon 8
Laurel 54, Mohawk 9
Lewisburg 42, Shikellamy 7
Ligonier Valley 43, Summit Academy 14
Littlestown 35, Biglerville 3
Lower Dauphin 34, Red Land 28
Manheim Central 63, Conestoga Valley 0
Mapletown 43, Jefferson-Morgan 12
Marian Catholic 19, Pottsville Nativity 13, OT
Marion Center 56, United 0
Marple Newtown 18, Springfield Delco 7
McKeesport 42, Laurel Highlands 7
Meadville 48, Oil City 0
Mechanicsburg 21, Susquehanna Township 12
Mifflinburg 42, Central Mountain 13
Minersville 33, Schuylkill Haven 13
Montoursville 42, Midd-West 6
Moon 16, Upper St. Clair 13
Morrisville 51, Renaissance Academy 6
Mount Carmel 60, Loyalsock 41
Mount Lebanon 35, Norwin 7
Muncy 40, Montgomery 18
Neshannock 40, New Brighton 27
New Castle 22, Blackhawk 21
North Allegheny 36, Canon-McMillan 14
North Hills 13, Pine-Richland 7
North Penn 28, Central Bucks West 14
North Penn-Mansfield 20, Line Mountain 19
North Pocono 38, Lake-Lehman 7
North Schuylkill 42, Salisbury 0
Northampton 56, Pocono Mountain East 16
Northern Bedford 36, Claysburg-Kimmel 0
Northern Lehigh 62, Pen Argyl 30
Northern York 24, Greencastle Antrim 13
Northwestern Lehigh 23, Pottsville 14
Notre Dame-Green Pond 24, Palisades 14
Old Forge 55, Scranton Holy Cross 6
Otto-Eldred 28, Bucktail 7
Owen J Roberts 35, Norristown 14
Palmerton 41, Mahanoy Area 18
Palumbo def. Dobbins/Randolph, forfeit
Parkland 35, Bethlehem Catholic 7
Penn Hills 28, Fox Chapel 7
Penn Manor 21, Lancaster McCaskey 17
Penn-Trafford 45, Connellsville 6
Pennridge 24, Central Bucks East 7
Penns Manor 32, Northern Cambria 8
Penns Valley 48, Everett 0
Perkiomen Valley 38, Boyertown 0
Philadelphia Northeast 8, Olney Charter 0
Phoenixville 41, Upper Merion 24
Pittsburgh Central Catholic 35, Hempfield Area 0
Pittsburgh North Catholic 35, Deer Lakes 0
Plum 39, Knoch 0
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 35, William Tennent 14
Pope John Paul II 28, Pottstown 0
Port Allegany 26, Brockway 21
Pottsgrove 42, Upper Perkiomen 14
Quakertown def. Hatboro-Horsham, forfeit
Radnor 32, Harriton 6
Red Lion 43, Dover 27
Redbank Valley 52, Coudersport 6
Reynolds 47, Lakeview 27
Richland 69, Greater Johnstown 6
Rock Creek Christian Academy, Md. 41, Erie McDowell 10
Rustin 42, Oxford 0
Saucon Valley 20, Lehighton 14
Scranton Prep 52, Tunkhannock 21
Selinsgrove 42, Central Columbia 0
Seneca Valley 49, Baldwin 12
Serra Catholic 55, Apollo-Ridge 20
Seton-LaSalle 21, Carlynton 6
Shamokin 27, Milton 14
Shippensburg 48, West Perry 14
Slippery Rock 35, Sharon 33
Smethport 26, Keystone 6
South Allegheny 26, South Park 7
South Side 42, Brentwood 6
Southern Columbia 41, Hughesville 7
Southern Huntingdon 45, Curwensville 17
Southern Lehigh 16, Blue Mountain 13
Southmoreland def. Brownsville, forfeit
Spring Grove 28, Dallastown Area 21
Spring-Ford 39, Methacton 0
Springdale 49, Imani Christian Academy 20
St. Marys 42, Moniteau 6
Steel Valley 46, Shady Side Academy 0
Steelton-Highspire 67, Camp Hill 22
Strath Haven 42, Penncrest 6
Stroudsburg 49, Allentown Allen 8
Susquehannock 49, Eastern York 14
Susquenita 42, James Buchanan 7
Thomas Jefferson 42, Ringgold 6
Tri-Valley 49, Panther Valley 0
Troy 30, Towanda 6
Tussey Mountain 42, Moshannon Valley 34
Twin Valley 42, Schuylkill Valley 14
Tyrone 38, Philipsburg-Osceola 7
Uniontown 42, Carrick 13
Unionville 35, West Chester Henderson 20
Upper Dauphin 38, Executive Charter 14
Upper Moreland 28, Springfield Montco 21
Valley 23, Yough 6
Valley View 48, Honesdale 14
Vaux Big Picture 36, High School of the Future 22
Washington 55, Charleroi 0
Waynesboro 28, East Pennsboro 3
Wellsboro 24, Wyalusing 6
West Allegheny 28, South Fayette 0
West Branch 36, Blacklick Valley 21
West Chester East 29, Sun Valley 0
West Greene 28, Monessen 14
West Lawn Wilson 49, Cedar Crest 24
Western Wayne 34, West Scranton 13
Westinghouse 51, Perry Traditional Academy 0
Williamsport 40, Wyoming Valley West 7
Wyomissing 56, Kutztown 6
York 70, South Western 24
York Catholic 35, Hanover 14
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Albert Gallatin vs. Weir, W.Va., ppd.
Bethlehem Center vs. Frazier, ppd.
Conneaut, Ohio vs. Titusville, ppd. to Oct 16th.
Edison vs. Fels, ccd.
Glendale vs. Juniata Valley, ccd.
Greenville vs. South Williamsport, ccd.
Northwestern vs. Warren, ppd. to Oct 16th.
Octorara vs. Pequea Valley, ppd.
USO vs. Farrell, ppd.
Williams Valley vs. Shenandoah Valley, ppd.
Wyoming Area vs. Hanover Area, ccd.
