Driggers’ 3 TDs lead North Alabama over Robert Morris 42-31

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Parker Driggers ran for 145 yards and three touchdowns — including a school- and Big South Conference-record 99-yarder — on just 12 carries and North Alabama picked up its first win of the season with a 42-31 victory over Robert Morris on Saturday.

Driggers staked the Lions (1-6, 1-2) to leads of 7-0 and 14-7 with short touchdowns runs before racing 99 yards to the end zone to make it a two-score lead. Jaxton Carson added a 4-yard TD run and Rett Files connected with E.J. Rogers for a 38-yard score as North Alabama took a 35-10 lead into halftime. Files capped the scoring for the Lions with a 32-yard TD toss to Kobe Warden in the final period. Files was 20-of-30 passing for 262 yards with two interceptions.

George Martin completed 17 of 40 passes for 252 yards and two third-quarter TDs — an 18-yarder to James Westry and a 22-yarder to Alijah Jackson — for the Colonials (2-3, 1-2). Westry finished with eight catches for 103 yards, while Jackson rushed for 86 yards on 18 carries.

