Cross Country League Championships

IVC

BOYS RESULTS:

Buckeye Trail and Ridgewood both took part in the IVC Championship for cross country on Saturday. The Warriors finished in 7th place and Ridgewood took 9th. The race was won by East Canton.

Buckeye Trail’s Ethan Braniger finished with a time of 18:54:33. Austin Hastings finished with a time of 19:42:24. Wesley Shontz added a time of 20:16:13. Dawson Morton finished with a time of 20:21: 37. Bryce Eagon finished with a time of 20:53:97.

Ridgewood was led by Zander Brenneman with a time of 19:42:57. Cohen Miller added a time of 20:16:32. Aydan Salmon finished with a time of 20:19:73. Dylan Hardesty completed the race with a time of 20:28:61. Brodi Hardesty had a time of 20:29:55.

GIRLS RESULTS:

Buckeye Trail finished in 6th place in the girls race. Sandy Valley took first.

The Warriors Riley Ward had a time of 22:10:11. Morgan Atkinson completed the race with a time of 23:41:74. Avari Yockey finished with a time of 23:47:07. Jocelynn Bryan had a time of 23:55:54. Madilynn Sndyer finished with a time of 24:44:12.