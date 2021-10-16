Cold Front Brought Severe Weather and Tornadoes to SE Ohio Overnight Friday

Local News
Timmy Albertson37

Rain showers and thunderstorms moved through our region late Friday Night and early Saturday Morning. 


While most of these storms brought heavy rains, some produced strong winds and a few tornadoes. 


Possible tornado damage occurred in Muskingum County in Chandlersville. The National Weather Service is still surveying the damage. 


The National Weather Service has confirmed that at least two tornadoes occurred in Ross County, one in South Salem and the other near Frankfort. Another tornado occurred in Highland County from the same storm.


An additional tornado was confirmed to have happened near Clyde, Ohio on Friday afternoon.


In addition to some tornadoes, strong winds occurred with some of the thunderstorms, producing scattered wind damage across portions of southeastern Ohio. 

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Timmy Albertson
Timmy Albertson
I grew up in Northwest Ohio, but I have family in Erie, PA and growing up, I visited Erie quite a bit - which is maybe where I got my love for snow. I attended the Pennsylvania State University, spending two years at Penn State Behrend in Erie, and while I was there I completed two internships; one at WICU-TV and the other at WJET-TV. I finished up my college years at Penn State Main, graduating in December 2016 with a Bachelors of Science in Meteorology. I immediately went to work as the weekend meteorologist in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and then as weekend meteorologist at a station in West Virginia. I am excited to finally be back in Ohio, forecasting the weather.

Related Posts

Perry Elementary Has Their Largest Fundraiser This Weekend, Fall Festival

Kailan Martin

Education of Yesterday Show is Teaching Children and Adults About Farm Life

Kailan Martin

Dresden & Company Celebrates Opening of Brick and Mortar Store in Dresden

Gunnar Consol