Cold Front Brought Severe Weather and Tornadoes to SE Ohio Overnight Friday

Rain showers and thunderstorms moved through our region late Friday Night and early Saturday Morning.



While most of these storms brought heavy rains, some produced strong winds and a few tornadoes.



Possible tornado damage occurred in Muskingum County in Chandlersville. The National Weather Service is still surveying the damage.



The National Weather Service has confirmed that at least two tornadoes occurred in Ross County, one in South Salem and the other near Frankfort. Another tornado occurred in Highland County from the same storm.



An additional tornado was confirmed to have happened near Clyde, Ohio on Friday afternoon.



In addition to some tornadoes, strong winds occurred with some of the thunderstorms, producing scattered wind damage across portions of southeastern Ohio.