Woman Convicted of Rape

The Muskingum County Prosecutor’s Office announces that at the conclusion of a three day jury trial, 31-year-old Amanda Sprankle has been convicted of Rape.

The initial allegations were reported to the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Department in October of 2020. Officials said Sprankle initially reported to a responding deputy that she was sexually assaulted in September of 2020 by a relative. She provided law enforcement with the name of a known minor as the suspect.

The then suspect and 16-year-old was interviewed and seen by medical professionals at Nationwide Children’s Hospital Center for Family Safety and Healing. Authorities said the minor disclosed that Sprankle provided him with alcohol all throughout the evening and that ultimately resulted in the two of them having sexual intercourse.

The jury deliberated for approximately 3 hours before finding that Sprankle did have intercourse with the victim and knew that he was too drunk to be able to give consent.