Weekend Time Schedule

|All Times EDT
|Saturday, October 16
|FOOTBALL
|TOP 25 COLLEGE
No. 1. Georgia vs. No. 11 Kentucky, 3:30 p.m.
No. 2. Iowa vs. Purdue, 3:30 p.m.
No. 3. Cincinnati vs. UCF, Noon
No. 4. Oklahoma vs. TCU, 7:30 p.m.
No. 5. Alabama at Mississippi St., 7 p.m.
No. 10. Michigan St. at Indiana, Noon
No. 12. Oklahoma St. at No. 25 Texas, Noon
No. 13. Mississippi at Tennessee, 7:30 p.m.
No. 17. Arkansas vs. Auburn, Noon
No. 18. Arizona St. at Utah, 10 p.m.
No. 19. BYU at Baylor, 3:30 p.m.
No. 20. Florida at LSU, Noon
No. 21. Texas A&M at Missouri, Noon
No. 22. NC State at Boston College, 7:30 p.m.
|MLB PLAYOFFS
|American League
Boston at Houston, 4:20 p.m.
|National League
Los Angeles at Atlanta, 8:07 p.m.
|NHL
Arizona at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Florida, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Boston, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Washington, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Nashville, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Calgary at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
Winnipeg at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
|MLS
Philadelphia at CF Montréal, 1 p.m.
San Jose at Los Angeles FC, 3:30 p.m.
Miami at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Chicago at New England, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando City at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Austin FC, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
Portland at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
|NWSL
Orlando at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Washington at Reign FC, 10 p.m.
|OTHER EVENTS
|Golf
EPGA – Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters
PGA – The CJ Cup at Summit
PGA Tour Champions – SAS Championship
|MOTORSPORTS
NASCAR – Xfinity Series – Andy’s Frozen Custard 335, Fort Worth, Texas
NHRA – Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol, Tenn.
|TENNIS
ATP – BNP Paribas, Indian Wells, Calif.
|Sunday, October 17
|NFL
Miami vs. Jacksonville (London), 9:30 a.m.
Cincinnati at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Green Bay at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Houston at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Kansas City at Washington, 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
L.A. Rams at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Arizona at Cleveland, 4:05 p.m.
Dallas at New England, 4:25 p.m.
Las Vegas at Denver, 4:25 p.m.
Seattle at Pittsburgh, 8:20 p.m.
|MLB PLAYOFFS
|National League
Los Angeles at Atlanta, 7:37 p.m.
|NHL
Dallas at Ottawa, 5 p.m.
|MLS
New York City FC at New York, 1 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
|NWSL
Gotham FC at North Carolina, 2 p.m.
Portland at Houston, 7 p.m.
|WNBA FINALS
Phoenix at Chicago, 3 p.m.
|OTHER EVENTS
|Golf
EPGA – Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters
PGA – The CJ Cup at Summit
PGA Tour Champions – SAS Championship
|MOTORSPORTS
NASCAR Cup Series – Autotrader Echo Park Automotive 500, Fort Worth, Texas
NHRA – Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol, Tenn.
|TENNIS
ATP – BNP Paribas, Indian Wells, Calif.
