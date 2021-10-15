Weekend Time Schedule

All Times EDT Saturday, October 16 FOOTBALL TOP 25 COLLEGE

No. 1. Georgia vs. No. 11 Kentucky, 3:30 p.m.

No. 2. Iowa vs. Purdue, 3:30 p.m.

No. 3. Cincinnati vs. UCF, Noon

No. 4. Oklahoma vs. TCU, 7:30 p.m.

No. 5. Alabama at Mississippi St., 7 p.m.

No. 10. Michigan St. at Indiana, Noon

No. 12. Oklahoma St. at No. 25 Texas, Noon

No. 13. Mississippi at Tennessee, 7:30 p.m.

No. 17. Arkansas vs. Auburn, Noon

No. 18. Arizona St. at Utah, 10 p.m.

No. 19. BYU at Baylor, 3:30 p.m.

No. 20. Florida at LSU, Noon

No. 21. Texas A&M at Missouri, Noon

No. 22. NC State at Boston College, 7:30 p.m.

MLB PLAYOFFS American League

Boston at Houston, 4:20 p.m.

National League

Los Angeles at Atlanta, 8:07 p.m.

NHL

Arizona at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Florida, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Boston, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Nashville, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

MLS

Philadelphia at CF Montréal, 1 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles FC, 3:30 p.m.

Miami at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Chicago at New England, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Austin FC, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Portland at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

NWSL

Orlando at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Washington at Reign FC, 10 p.m.

OTHER EVENTS Golf

EPGA – Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters

PGA – The CJ Cup at Summit

PGA Tour Champions – SAS Championship

MOTORSPORTS

NASCAR – Xfinity Series – Andy’s Frozen Custard 335, Fort Worth, Texas

NHRA – Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol, Tenn.

TENNIS

ATP – BNP Paribas, Indian Wells, Calif.

Sunday, October 17 NFL

Miami vs. Jacksonville (London), 9:30 a.m.

Cincinnati at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Houston at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Washington, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Cleveland, 4:05 p.m.

Dallas at New England, 4:25 p.m.

Las Vegas at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Seattle at Pittsburgh, 8:20 p.m.

MLB PLAYOFFS National League

Los Angeles at Atlanta, 7:37 p.m.

NHL

Dallas at Ottawa, 5 p.m.

MLS

New York City FC at New York, 1 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

NWSL

Gotham FC at North Carolina, 2 p.m.

Portland at Houston, 7 p.m.

WNBA FINALS

Phoenix at Chicago, 3 p.m.

OTHER EVENTS Golf

EPGA – Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters

PGA – The CJ Cup at Summit

PGA Tour Champions – SAS Championship

MOTORSPORTS

NASCAR Cup Series – Autotrader Echo Park Automotive 500, Fort Worth, Texas

NHRA – Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol, Tenn.

TENNIS

ATP – BNP Paribas, Indian Wells, Calif.

<