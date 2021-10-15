Seattle visits Columbus after Tanev’s 2-goal game

Seattle Kraken vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

Columbus, Ohio; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jackets -106, Kraken -113; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle visits the Columbus Blue Jackets after Brandon Tanev scored two goals in the Kraken’s 4-3 victory over the Predators.

Columbus went 18-26-12 overall in the 2020-21 season while going 11-9-8 at home. The Blue Jackets recorded 238 assists on 134 total goals last season.

The Kraken take the ice for the second game in franchise history. Seattle .

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: None listed.

Kraken: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.