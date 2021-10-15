Scott Parel shoots 65, takes 1-shot lead in SAS Championship

CARY, N.C. (AP) — Scott Parel shot a bogey-free 7-under 65 on Friday to take the first-round lead in the PGA Tour Champions’ SAS Championship.

The 56-year-old Parel birdied Nos. 5-7 and added four more on the back nine on Nos. 10, 12, 13 and 16 at Prestonwood Country Club. He won the last of his three senior titles in February 2020.

“I putted really well today,” Parel said. “I hit the ball good. I’ve been trending in the right direction as far as that’s concerned. I worked on my alignment a little bit this week and putted great. The greens are absolutely fantastic, probably the best ones we play all year, Bermuda like I grew up on.”

Monday qualifier Thongchai Jaidee of Thailand and Robert Karlsson of Sweden were a stroke back. Jaidee birdied his final four holes.

“I played great today,” Jaidee said. “I missed only one fairway today. I tried to get my focus to be better this week. I mean like come to qualify, get in this week. The thing is my game is getting better. I picked up the putting a little bit today. I hit a lot of good shots, hit a lot of greens, hit a lot of fairways to give me a chance to hit on the greens.”

Lee Janzen and Miguel Angel Jimenez were tied for fourth at 67. John Daly was at 68 with 67-year-old Jay Haas, Retief Goosen, David Toms, Tim Petrovic, Scott Dunlap, Stuart Appleby, Alex Cejka, Jeff Sluman, Harrison Frazar, Paul Broadhurst and Brett Quigley.

Jim Furyk shot 69, and defending champion Ernie Els opened with a 71. Charles Schwab Cup leader Bernhard Langer had a 70. He’s a two-time winner at Prestonwood.