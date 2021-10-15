Guilty Plea in SNAP Case

A Philo woman charged with the illegal use of SNAP benefits has changed her plea in court.

In Common Pleas Court in front of Judge Kelly Cottrill, Kristina McNemar plead guilty to the illegal use of SNAP benefits and tampering with records.

A pre-sentence investigation was ordered in the case and bond was continued on the condition the defendant pass a drug test.

McNemar had previously plead not guilty.

McNemar was arrested during operation “Snapped Off” through the Muskingum County Prosecutor’s Office, in which 18 people were arrested for stealing a total of $315,000 from tax payers when they received government benefits illegally.