PREP FOOTBALL=

Akr. Coventry 28, Mogadore Field 20

Akr. East 51, Akr. Ellet 0

Akr. Hoban 28, Cle. Benedictine 10

Albany Alexander 20, Crown City S. Gallia 0

Alliance Marlington 35, Carrollton 28

Amanda-Clearcreek 32, Circleville Logan Elm 7

Anna 28, Minster 21

Antwerp 22, Edgerton 14

Arcanum 44, New Lebanon Dixie 12

Archbold 41, Wauseon 7

Arlington 23, Van Buren 13

Ashland Mapleton 34, Monroeville 20

Athens 35, Bidwell River Valley 0

Attica Seneca E. 40, Upper Sandusky 7

Austintown Fitch 17, Youngs. Boardman 14

Avon 55, Grafton Midview 7

Baltimore Liberty Union 19, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 7

Barberton 47, Cuyahoga Falls 6

Barnesville 46, Sarahsville Shenandoah 20

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 49, Tiffin Calvert 7

Beallsville 40, Paden City, W.Va. 14

Bedford 38, Garfield Hts. 32

Bellaire 14, Belmont Union Local 0

Bellbrook 42, Monroe 10

Bellefontaine 21, Spring. Kenton Ridge 20

Bellevue 52, Sandusky 7

Beloit W. Branch 77, Minerva 0

Berea-Midpark 49, N. Ridgeville 12

Berlin Center Western Reserve 56, Sebring McKinley 22

Bethel-Tate 45, Williamsburg 0

Beverly Ft. Frye 49, Logan 14

Bishop Hartley 34, STVM 21

Bishop Ready 36, Cols. Grandview Hts. 0

Bishop Watterson 51, Cols. Centennial 0

Blanchester 55, Fayetteville-Perry 35

Bloom-Carroll 49, Ashville Teays Valley 0

Bloomdale Elmwood 41, Genoa Area 10

Bluffton 40, Delphos Jefferson 37

Bowling Green 43, Maumee 0

Britton-Deerfield, Mich. 75, Holgate 0

Britton-Deerfield, Mich. 75, Stryker 0

Brooklyn 14, Cle. Hay 6

Brookville 35, Day. Oakwood 34

Bryan 40, Swanton 7

Burton Berkshire 50, Beachwood 8

Byesville Meadowbrook 34, McConnelsville Morgan 0

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 33, Wintersville Indian Creek 23

Cambridge 49, Marietta 13

Camden Preble Shawnee 48, Ansonia 34

Can. McKinley 34, Can. Glenoak 26

Canal Fulton Northwest 21, Akr. Manchester 6

Canal Winchester 20, Delaware Hayes 17

Canfield 42, Warren Howland 14

Canfield S. Range 49, Cortland Lakeview 10

Carey 37, Bucyrus Wynford 14

Carlisle 48, Middletown Madison Senior 26

Casstown Miami E. 21, Tipp City Bethel 14

Cedarville 13, S. Charleston SE 9

Centerburg 14, Galion Northmor 12

Centerville 28, Kettering Fairmont 21, OT

Chagrin Falls Kenston 21, Painesville Riverside 14

Chardon 59, Willoughby S. 13

Chesterland W. Geauga 33, Chagrin Falls 0

Chillicothe 31, Greenfield McClain 20

Chillicothe Unioto 35, Southeastern 6

Chillicothe Zane Trace 48, Bainbridge Paint Valley 14

Cin. Anderson 72, Loveland 35

Cin. College Prep. 58, Manchester 0

Cin. Country Day 35, Lockland 28

Cin. Elder 49, Clarkson, Ontario 20

Cin. Indian Hill 49, Cin. Deer Park 35

Cin. La Salle 24, Trotwood-Madison 0

Cin. McNicholas 31, Day. Chaminade Julienne 30, OT

Cin. Mt. Healthy 28, Oxford Talawanda 6

Cin. N. College Hill 20, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 0

Cin. Princeton 37, Mason 14

Cin. Sycamore 47, Hamilton 20

Cin. Taft 26, Cin. Hughes 0

Cin. Winton Woods 21, Cin. Walnut Hills 0

Cin. Withrow 48, Cin. Western Hills 0

Cin. Wyoming 49, Cin. Finneytown 0

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 70, New Richmond 34

Clayton Northmont 40, Beavercreek 0

Cle. E. Tech 18, Cle. JFK 8

Cle. Hts. 48, E. Cle. Shaw 0

Cle. John Marshall 50, Cle. Collinwood 8

Cle. Rhodes 60, Cle. Lincoln W. 0

Cle. VASJ 56, Chardon NDCL 35

Clyde 41, Norwalk 14

Cols. Beechcroft 34, East 14

Cols. DeSales 28, St. Francis, N.Y. 6

Cols. Eastmoor 53, Cols. Walnut Ridge 0

Cols. Independence 42, Cols. Africentric 6

Cols. KIPP def. Lancaster Fisher Cath., forfeit

Cols. Linden-McKinley 8, Cols. Whetstone 0

Cols. Northland 16, Cols. Mifflin 0

Cols. Upper Arlington 42, Dublin Coffman 13

Columbiana Crestview 44, Warren Champion 38, OT

Columbus Grove 45, Spencerville 7

Convoy Crestview 38, Ada 7

Coshocton 39, Zanesville W. Muskingum 33

Creston Norwayne 47, Doylestown Chippewa 10

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 36, Massillon Tuslaw 6

Dalton 47, Rittman 14

Danville 35, Mt. Gilead 21

DeGraff Riverside 41, Covington 6

Defiance Ayersville 22, Sherwood Fairview 14

Defiance Tinora 48, Hicksville 0

Delphos St. John’s 27, Ft. Recovery 26, OT

Dola Hardin Northern 33, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 6

Dover 42, Linsly, W.Va. 0

Dresden Tri-Valley 21, Thornville Sheridan 6

Dublin Jerome 27, Lewis Center Olentangy 24

E. Can. 14, Lore City Buckeye Trail 6

E. Liverpool 34, Oak Glen, W.Va. 13

Eastlake North 24, Lyndhurst Brush 19

Eaton 19, Germantown Valley View 7

Edon 38, Kansas Lakota 21

Elyria 36, Amherst Steele 13

Elyria Cath. 44, Bay Village Bay 6

Fairfield 28, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 21

Fairfield Christian 42, Corning Miller 16

Fairport Harbor Harding 22, Ashtabula St. John 6

Findlay 47, Tol. St. John’s 30

Findlay Liberty-Benton 42, Arcadia 0

Frankfort Adena 60, Chillicothe Huntington 34

Fredericktown 20, Cardington-Lincoln 14

Gahanna Cols. Academy 35, Cols. Bexley 3

Gahanna Lincoln 35, Grove City 0

Garfield Hts. Trinity 32, Wickliffe 7

Garrettsville Garfield 31, Brookfield 17

Girard 31, Struthers 12

Glouster Trimble 34, Racine Southern 0

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 41, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 6

Goshen 41, Batavia 20

Granville 45, Newark Licking Valley 0

Greenwich S. Cent. 15, Collins Western Reserve 14

Groveport-Madison 47, Newark 21

Hamler Patrick Henry 12, Delta 0

Hannibal River 35, Bowerston Conotton Valley 6

Hanoverton United 35, Lisbon David Anderson 6

Harrison 51, Cin. NW 35

Haviland Wayne Trace 40, Paulding 0

Heath 28, Newark Cath. 21

Hilliard Darby 41, Thomas Worthington 21

Hilliard Davidson 23, Powell Olentangy Liberty 20

Howard E. Knox 27, Sparta Highland 20

Hubbard 48, Niles McKinley 13

Huber Hts. Wayne 28, Springboro 24

Hudson 42, Brunswick 35, OT

Ironton 43, Gallipolis Gallia 0

Ironton Rock Hill 35, Chesapeake 6

Jackson 49, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 14

Jamestown Greeneview 21, Spring. Cath. Cent. 7

Jeromesville Hillsdale 31, Apple Creek Waynedale 20

Johnstown 49, Hebron Lakewood 13

Johnstown Northridge 43, Utica 24

Kettering Alter 42, Day. Carroll 0

Kings Mills Kings 35, Cin. Turpin 21

Kirtland 43, Ashtabula Edgewood 0

LaGrange Keystone 34, Columbia Station Columbia 24

Lancaster Fairfield Union 49, Circleville 21

Leavittsburg LaBrae 41, Youngs. Liberty 34

Lebanon 24, Milford 20

Lees Creek E. Clinton 45, Batavia Clermont NE 7

Leipsic 26, Harrod Allen E. 14

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 29, Hilliard Bradley 27

Lewisburg Tri-County N. 30, Union City Mississinawa Valley 27

Lewistown Indian Lake 28, Richwood N. Union 21

Lexington 43, Mansfield Madison 0

Liberty Center 27, Metamora Evergreen 0

Lima Cent. Cath. 35, Galion 7

Lima Perry 49, Crestline 9

Lima Shawnee 32, Kenton 0

Lisbon Beaver 49, Martins Ferry 18

Lodi Cloverleaf 45, Zanesville Maysville 14

London 39, Spring. Shawnee 0

Louisville 28, Alliance 27

Lowellville 56, Mineral Ridge 28

Lucas 31, Ft. Loramie 8

Macedonia Nordonia 45, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 20

Madonna, W.Va. 28, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 7

Malvern 40, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 13

Mansfield Sr. 26, Mt. Vernon 6

Mantua Crestwood 26, Orwell Grand Valley 7

Maple Hts. 26, Shaker Hts. 20

Maria Stein Marion Local 24, Coldwater 21

Marion Harding 23, Bellville Clear Fork 21

Marysville 34, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 6

Massillon 31, Wooster 0

Massillon Jackson 38, Can. Cent. Cath. 10

Mayfield 21, Madison 6

McComb 63, N. Baltimore 6

McDermott Scioto NW 34, Beaver Eastern 0

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 46, Marion Elgin 18

Mechanicsburg 35, W. Liberty-Salem 20

Medina 70, Lorain 7

Medina Buckeye 24, Parma Hts. Holy Name 21

Mentor 21, Strongsville 9

Miami Valley Christian Academy 30, Cin. Clark Montessori 20

Miamisburg 22, Springfield 21

Middlefield Cardinal 25, Cuyahoga Hts. 16

Middletown 33, Cin. Oak Hills 23

Milan Edison 25, Vermilion 14

Millersburg W. Holmes 28, Ashland 7

Milton-Union 48, Day. Northridge 6

Mogadore 29, Rootstown 12

Morrow Little Miami 37, Cin. West Clermont 13

Mt. Orab Western Brown 49, Wilmington 28

N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 27, Cin. Madeira 0

N. Can. Hoover 17, Green 7

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 42, Bucyrus 0

N. Royalton 28, Wadsworth 10

Napoleon 30, Sylvania Southview 0

Nelsonville-York 20, McArthur Vinton County 7

New Albany 20, Pickerington N. 19

New Bremen 51, Rockford Parkway 19

New Concord John Glenn 20, Philo 14

New Lexington 34, Crooksville 0

New Madison Tri-Village 47, Bradford 0

New Middletown Spring. 55, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 0

New Paris National Trail 21, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 15

New Philadelphia 31, Vincent Warren 7

Newcomerstown 21, Strasburg-Franklin 8

Newton Falls 29, Campbell Memorial 22

Oak Harbor 34, Willard 0

Oberlin 52, Lorain Clearview 22

Olmsted Falls 35, Avon Lake 3

Ontario 24, Marion Pleasant 21

Orrville 41, Loudonville 14

Ottawa-Glandorf 34, Defiance 0

Painesville Harvey 63, Gates Mills Hawken 28

Pandora-Gilboa 41, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 0

Parma 35, Parma Normandy 20

Pataskala Licking Hts. 13, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 8

Peninsula Woodridge 35, Streetsboro 21

Perry 50, Geneva 0

Perrysburg 29, Holland Springfield 12

Pickerington Cent. 34, Lancaster 8

Piketon 55, Williamsport Westfall 6

Piqua 49, Vandalia Butler 14

Plain City Jonathan Alder 14, New Carlisle Tecumseh 10

Poland Seminary 35, Jefferson Area 7

Port Clinton 31, Huron 20

Portsmouth 49, S. Point 13

Portsmouth Sciotoville 44, Franklin Furnace Green 8

Proctorville Fairland 49, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 16

Ravenna 50, Akr. Springfield 7

Reading 35, Cin. Mariemont 14

Reynoldsburg 52, Grove City Cent. Crossing 14

Richfield Revere 22, Kent Roosevelt 0

Richmond Edison 33, Rayland Buckeye 21

Rocky River 41, N. Olmsted 27

Rocky River Lutheran W. 37, Independence 14

Rossford 20, Millbury Lake 15

Salem 35, Can. South 32

Salineville Southern 57, E. Palestine 14

Sandusky St. Mary 46, Lakeside Danbury 42

Shadyside 51, Bridgeport 6

Sheffield Brookside 14, Wellington 12, 2OT

Shelby 47, Caledonia River Valley 20

Sidney 35, Riverside Stebbins 20

Solon 49, Euclid 28

South 73, Cols. Briggs 0

Spring. Greenon 49, London Madison Plains 0

Spring. NE 51, N. Lewisburg Triad 14

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 45, Cin. Summit Country Day 6

St. Mary’s Prep, Mich. 38, Mentor Lake Cath. 10

St. Marys Memorial 28, Lima Bath 0

St. Paris Graham 47, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 35

Steubenville 35, Youngs. Mooney 14

Stow-Munroe Falls 40, Twinsburg 6

Sugar Grove Berne Union 67, Grove City Christian 6

Sugarcreek Garaway 28, Magnolia Sandy Valley 0

Sullivan Black River 24, Oberlin Firelands 7

Sunbury Big Walnut 28, Dublin Scioto 20

Sycamore Mohawk 27, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 6

Tallmadge 28, Copley 21

Tiffin Columbian 52, Sandusky Perkins 24

Tol. Cent. Cath. 34, Fremont Ross 15

Tol. Christian 76, Auburn Hills Oakland Christian, Mich. 42

Tol. Ottawa Hills 5, Northwood 2

Tol. St. Francis 20, Lima Sr. 19

Tol. Start 48, Tol. Bowsher 13

Tol. Waite 26, Tol. Scott 18

Tol. Whitmer 48, Oregon Clay 7

Tontogany Otsego 42, Elmore Woodmore 6

Toronto 20, Andover Pymatuning Valley 14

Trenton Edgewood 42, Hamilton Ross 0

Troy 24, Greenville 13

Troy Christian 28, Sidney Lehman 21

Uniontown Lake 28, Massillon Perry 27, 2OT

Urbana 34, Spring. NW 0

Van Wert 41, Elida 7

Versailles 27, St. Henry 7

Vienna Mathews 42, Windham 0

W. Chester Lakota W. 21, Cin. Colerain 3

W. Jefferson 19, Milford Center Fairbanks 0

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 50, Uhrichsville Claymont 0

Wapakoneta 41, Celina 7

Warren Harding 35, Youngs. Chaney High School 26

Washington C.H. 45, Hillsboro 21

Waterford 27, Caldwell 14

Waverly 42, Minford 7

Waynesfield-Goshen 40, Morral Ridgedale 6

Waynesville 22, Franklin 15

Wellston 35, Pomeroy Meigs 28

West Salem Northwestern 13, Smithville 7

Westerville Cent. 27, Galloway Westland 6

Westerville S. 65, Cols. Franklin Hts. 0

Westlake 34, Fairview 14

Wheelersburg 30, Lucasville Valley 0

Whitehall-Yearling 34, Delaware Buckeye Valley 33

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 48, Sylvania Northview 0

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 34, Portsmouth Notre Dame 28

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 46, New Matamoras Frontier 28

Wooster Triway 37, Navarre Fairless 13

Worthington Christian 51, Zanesville Rosecrans 20

Worthington Kilbourne 29, Westerville N. 18

Xenia 22, W. Carrollton 7

Zanesville 40, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 27

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Atwater Waterloo vs. McDonald, ccd.

Columbiana vs. Leetonia, ccd.

Conneaut vs. Titusville, Pa., ppd. to Oct 16th.

Fairport Harbor Harding vs. Southington Chalker, ccd.

Liberty, Nev. vs. Bishop Sycamore, ccd.

Louisville Aquinas vs. Ravenna SE, ccd.

Oregon Stritch vs. W. Unity Hilltop, ccd.

