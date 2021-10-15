PREP FOOTBALL=
Aledo (Mercer County) 54, Stark County 0
Algonquin (Jacobs) 49, Hampshire 13
Amboy 47, Amboy-LaMoille 22
Amundsen 34, Chicago Sullivan 0
Annawan/Wethersfield (FB Coop) 34, ROWVA/Galva/Williamsfield Co-op 6
Antioch 54, Round Lake 6
Athens 28, Maroa-Forsyth 21
Aurora (East) 50, West Chicago 6
Aurora Central Catholic 41, Ridgewood 6
Aurora Christian 17, St. Edward 7
Barrington 56, Conant 14
Batavia 42, St. Charles East 0
Belvidere North 48, Rockford Guilford 12
Benton 55, Murphysboro/Elverado 14
Bethalto Civic Memorial 42, Jerseyville Jersey 14
Bismarck-Henning 19, Westville 13
Bloomington 7, Champaign Central 6
Bloomington Central Catholic 27, Stanford Olympia 14
Bolingbrook 42, Lincoln Way Central 10
Bradley-Bourbonnais 42, Stagg 21
Breese Central 20, Columbia 0
Breese Mater Dei 41, Effingham 13
Brooks Academy 50, Hyde Park 0
Buffalo Grove 35, Wheeling 7
Byron 27, Fulton 24
Byron 52, Dixon 35
Carlinville 37, Greenville 7
Carterville 56, Pinckneyville 14
Cary-Grove 48, Burlington Central 7
Casey-Westfield 24, Marshall 0
Centralia 14, Mount Vernon 7
Chatham Glenwood 48, Springfield Lanphier 6
Chester 21, Red Bud 0
Chicago (Carver Military) 14, Julian 6
Chicago (Lane) 26, Westinghouse 6
Chicago (Noble Steet ITW Speer) 14, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rauner) 12
Chicago Academy 32, Chicago (Marine Military Academy) 0
Chicago Christian def. Westmont, forfeit
Chicago Mt. Carmel 42, St. Viator 7
Chicago Vocational 50, Chicago (Solorio Academy) 0
Christopher-Ziegler-Royalton 20, Eldorado 14
Crete-Monee 68, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 0
Crystal Lake Central 20, McHenry 17
Cumberland 41, Cerro Gordo 8
De La Salle 15, Hope Academy 14
Decatur St. Teresa 42, Shelbyville 6
Deer Creek-Mackinaw 36, Fieldcrest 0
Downers South 17, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 7
Downs Tri-Valley 29, Eureka 7
Dunlap 48, Canton 6
Dupo 22, Sparta 14
East Alton-Wood River 34, Roxana 0
East Dubuque 22, Dakota 12
East St. Louis 58, Edwardsville 0
Erie/Prophetstown 25, Monmouth-Roseville 16
Fairfield 58, Edwards County 0
Farmington Central def. South Fulton, forfeit
Farmington def. Astoria/VIT Co-op, forfeit
Fenwick 42, Woodstock Marian 7
Fithian Oakwood 47, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 6
Forreston 37, Pecatonica 35
Freeburg 35, Salem 6
Freeport 27, Belvidere 25
Fulton 63, Lanark (Eastland)-Pearl City 14
Galesburg 17, East Moline United 8
Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 62, Rockford Christian 0
Gillespie 24, Staunton 21
Glenbard North 28, St. Charles North 16
Glenbard South 40, Glenbard East 20
Glenbard West 35, Lyons 3
Glenbrook South 44, Glenbrook North 10
Grayslake Central 34, Lakes Community 24
Greenfield-Northwestern 37, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 0
Harrisburg 28, Herrin 26, OT
Highland 29, Mascoutah 27
Hillcrest 14, Oak Lawn Richards 13
Hillsboro 41, Piasa Southwestern 14
Huntley 37, Dundee-Crown 18
IC Catholic 28, Kankakee (McNamara) 7
Illini West (Carthage) 34, Warsaw West Hancock 0
Illinois Valley Central 34, Pontiac 19
Jacksonville 50, Eisenhower 0
Johnsburg 38, Woodstock North 6
Johnston City 34, Carmi White County 8
Joliet Catholic 42, Lisle (Benet Academy) 20
Kaneland 52, Ottawa 26
Lake Zurich 21, Stevenson 9
Lanark (Eastland)-Pearl City 67, Stillman Valley 44
Larkin 30, Elgin 28
LeRoy 27, Fisher 0
Lena-Winslow 51, Galena 12
Leyden 28, Addison Trail 7
Lincoln 42, Taylorville 0
Lincoln-Way East 12, Lockport 10
Lisle 38, Manteno 13
Loyola 35, St. Patrick 6
Machesney Park Harlem 37, Belvidere 0
Machesney Park Harlem 44, Hononegah 42
Macomb 28, Havana 14
Macon Meridian 18, Clinton 7
Maine South 31, Evanston Township 23
Marengo 43, Sandwich 21
Marion 41, Carbondale 8
Martinsville 30, Champaign St. Thomas More 16
Minooka 20, Yorkville 17
Momence def. Watseka (coop), forfeit
Monmouth United 22, Rushville-Industry 18
Monticello 12, Fairbury Prairie Central 0
Morris 31, LaSalle-Peru 7
Morrison 34, Riverdale 14
Morton 54, Bartonville (Limestone) 6
Mt. Zion 32, Charleston 7
Naperville Central 43, Metea Valley 14
Naperville Neuqua Valley 34, DeKalb 13
Naperville North 28, Waubonsie Valley 19
Nashville 37, DuQuoin 14
Nazareth 42, Montini 29
New Trier 42, Niles West 14
Niles Notre Dame 22, St. Laurence 0
Normal Community 35, Champaign Centennial 13
Normal West 54, Richwoods 0
North Boone 47, Winnebago 10
North-Mac 66, Pleasant Plains 7
Olney (Richland County) 13, Newton 2
Orangeville 45, Lanark Eastland 22
Oregon 29, Rock Falls 25
Oswego 38, Oswego East 14
Ottawa Marquette 49, Chicago (Christ the King) 6
Palatine 31, Fremd 16
Pana 17, Nokomis 0
Paris 12, Robinson 0
Payton 17, Chicago (Clark) 16
Pecatonica 14, Polo 9
Pekin 48, East Peoria 8
Peoria (H.S.) def. Urbana, forfeit
Peoria Notre Dame 53, Peoria Manual 14
Peotone 19, Herscher 6
Plainfield Central 64, Romeoville 6
Plainfield North 28, Aurora (West Aurora) 9
Polo 64, Kirkland Hiawatha 8
Prairie Ridge 63, Crystal Lake South 21
Princeton 49, Bureau Valley 20
Quincy 48, Rock Island Alleman 0
Reed-Custer 33, Coal City 9
Riverton 20, Auburn 14
Rochelle 28, Plano 20
Rochester 41, Springfield Southeast 13
Rock Island 48, Geneseo 7
Rockford Boylan 56, Freeport 12
Rockford Christian 44, Rockford Lutheran 16
Rockford Guilford 24, Mount Horeb, Wis. 17
Rockford Jefferson 42, Rockford East 0
Sandburg 28, Homewood-Flossmoor 20
Seneca 30, Clifton Central 14
Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 16, Flora 12
Shepard 41, Reavis 8
South Elgin 41, Bartlett 0
St. Bede 15, Hall 12
St. Francis 35, Riverside-Brookfield 7
St. Rita 35, Providence 0
Stillman Valley 21, Rockford Lutheran 20
Stockton 12, Dakota 3
Sycamore 50, Woodstock 0
Thornwood 20, Danville 14
Tolono Unity 35, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 0
Tremont 27, El Paso-Gridley 19
Trenton Wesclin 15, Carlyle 14
Triad 22, Waterloo 19
Tuscola 15, Warrensburg-Latham 3
Washington 24, Metamora 14
Wauconda 62, Grayslake North 30
Wheaton Academy 57, Elmwood Park 6
Wheaton North 27, Geneva 0
Wheaton Warrenville South 21, Lake Park 7
Williamsville 50, New Berlin 25
Wilmington 45, Streator 13
Winchester (West Central) 27, Jacksonville Routt 6
Winnebago 12, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 0
York 14, Willowbrook 10
