PREP FOOTBALL=

Aledo (Mercer County) 54, Stark County 0

Algonquin (Jacobs) 49, Hampshire 13

Amboy 47, Amboy-LaMoille 22

Amundsen 34, Chicago Sullivan 0

Annawan/Wethersfield (FB Coop) 34, ROWVA/Galva/Williamsfield Co-op 6

Antioch 54, Round Lake 6

Athens 28, Maroa-Forsyth 21

Aurora (East) 50, West Chicago 6

Aurora Central Catholic 41, Ridgewood 6

Aurora Christian 17, St. Edward 7

Barrington 56, Conant 14

Batavia 42, St. Charles East 0

Belvidere North 48, Rockford Guilford 12

Benton 55, Murphysboro/Elverado 14

Bethalto Civic Memorial 42, Jerseyville Jersey 14

Bismarck-Henning 19, Westville 13

Bloomington 7, Champaign Central 6

Bloomington Central Catholic 27, Stanford Olympia 14

Bolingbrook 42, Lincoln Way Central 10

Bradley-Bourbonnais 42, Stagg 21

Breese Central 20, Columbia 0

Breese Mater Dei 41, Effingham 13

Brooks Academy 50, Hyde Park 0

Buffalo Grove 35, Wheeling 7

Byron 27, Fulton 24

Byron 52, Dixon 35

Carlinville 37, Greenville 7

Carterville 56, Pinckneyville 14

Cary-Grove 48, Burlington Central 7

Casey-Westfield 24, Marshall 0

Centralia 14, Mount Vernon 7

Chatham Glenwood 48, Springfield Lanphier 6

Chester 21, Red Bud 0

Chicago (Carver Military) 14, Julian 6

Chicago (Lane) 26, Westinghouse 6

Chicago (Noble Steet ITW Speer) 14, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rauner) 12

Chicago Academy 32, Chicago (Marine Military Academy) 0

Chicago Christian def. Westmont, forfeit

Chicago Mt. Carmel 42, St. Viator 7

Chicago Vocational 50, Chicago (Solorio Academy) 0

Christopher-Ziegler-Royalton 20, Eldorado 14

Crete-Monee 68, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 0

Crystal Lake Central 20, McHenry 17

Cumberland 41, Cerro Gordo 8

De La Salle 15, Hope Academy 14

Decatur St. Teresa 42, Shelbyville 6

Deer Creek-Mackinaw 36, Fieldcrest 0

Downers South 17, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 7

Downs Tri-Valley 29, Eureka 7

Dunlap 48, Canton 6

Dupo 22, Sparta 14

East Alton-Wood River 34, Roxana 0

East Dubuque 22, Dakota 12

East St. Louis 58, Edwardsville 0

Erie/Prophetstown 25, Monmouth-Roseville 16

Fairfield 58, Edwards County 0

Farmington Central def. South Fulton, forfeit

Farmington def. Astoria/VIT Co-op, forfeit

Fenwick 42, Woodstock Marian 7

Fithian Oakwood 47, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 6

Forreston 37, Pecatonica 35

Freeburg 35, Salem 6

Freeport 27, Belvidere 25

Fulton 63, Lanark (Eastland)-Pearl City 14

Galesburg 17, East Moline United 8

Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 62, Rockford Christian 0

Gillespie 24, Staunton 21

Glenbard North 28, St. Charles North 16

Glenbard South 40, Glenbard East 20

Glenbard West 35, Lyons 3

Glenbrook South 44, Glenbrook North 10

Grayslake Central 34, Lakes Community 24

Greenfield-Northwestern 37, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 0

Harrisburg 28, Herrin 26, OT

Highland 29, Mascoutah 27

Hillcrest 14, Oak Lawn Richards 13

Hillsboro 41, Piasa Southwestern 14

Huntley 37, Dundee-Crown 18

IC Catholic 28, Kankakee (McNamara) 7

Illini West (Carthage) 34, Warsaw West Hancock 0

Illinois Valley Central 34, Pontiac 19

Jacksonville 50, Eisenhower 0

Johnsburg 38, Woodstock North 6

Johnston City 34, Carmi White County 8

Joliet Catholic 42, Lisle (Benet Academy) 20

Kaneland 52, Ottawa 26

Lake Zurich 21, Stevenson 9

Lanark (Eastland)-Pearl City 67, Stillman Valley 44

Larkin 30, Elgin 28

LeRoy 27, Fisher 0

Lena-Winslow 51, Galena 12

Leyden 28, Addison Trail 7

Lincoln 42, Taylorville 0

Lincoln-Way East 12, Lockport 10

Lisle 38, Manteno 13

Loyola 35, St. Patrick 6

Machesney Park Harlem 37, Belvidere 0

Machesney Park Harlem 44, Hononegah 42

Macomb 28, Havana 14

Macon Meridian 18, Clinton 7

Maine South 31, Evanston Township 23

Marengo 43, Sandwich 21

Marion 41, Carbondale 8

Martinsville 30, Champaign St. Thomas More 16

Minooka 20, Yorkville 17

Momence def. Watseka (coop), forfeit

Monmouth United 22, Rushville-Industry 18

Monticello 12, Fairbury Prairie Central 0

Morris 31, LaSalle-Peru 7

Morrison 34, Riverdale 14

Morton 54, Bartonville (Limestone) 6

Mt. Zion 32, Charleston 7

Naperville Central 43, Metea Valley 14

Naperville Neuqua Valley 34, DeKalb 13

Naperville North 28, Waubonsie Valley 19

Nashville 37, DuQuoin 14

Nazareth 42, Montini 29

New Trier 42, Niles West 14

Niles Notre Dame 22, St. Laurence 0

Normal Community 35, Champaign Centennial 13

Normal West 54, Richwoods 0

North Boone 47, Winnebago 10

North-Mac 66, Pleasant Plains 7

Olney (Richland County) 13, Newton 2

Orangeville 45, Lanark Eastland 22

Oregon 29, Rock Falls 25

Oswego 38, Oswego East 14

Ottawa Marquette 49, Chicago (Christ the King) 6

Palatine 31, Fremd 16

Pana 17, Nokomis 0

Paris 12, Robinson 0

Payton 17, Chicago (Clark) 16

Pecatonica 14, Polo 9

Pekin 48, East Peoria 8

Peoria (H.S.) def. Urbana, forfeit

Peoria Notre Dame 53, Peoria Manual 14

Peotone 19, Herscher 6

Plainfield Central 64, Romeoville 6

Plainfield North 28, Aurora (West Aurora) 9

Polo 64, Kirkland Hiawatha 8

Prairie Ridge 63, Crystal Lake South 21

Princeton 49, Bureau Valley 20

Quincy 48, Rock Island Alleman 0

Reed-Custer 33, Coal City 9

Riverton 20, Auburn 14

Rochelle 28, Plano 20

Rochester 41, Springfield Southeast 13

Rock Island 48, Geneseo 7

Rockford Boylan 56, Freeport 12

Rockford Christian 44, Rockford Lutheran 16

Rockford Guilford 24, Mount Horeb, Wis. 17

Rockford Jefferson 42, Rockford East 0

Sandburg 28, Homewood-Flossmoor 20

Seneca 30, Clifton Central 14

Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 16, Flora 12

Shepard 41, Reavis 8

South Elgin 41, Bartlett 0

St. Bede 15, Hall 12

St. Francis 35, Riverside-Brookfield 7

St. Rita 35, Providence 0

Stillman Valley 21, Rockford Lutheran 20

Stockton 12, Dakota 3

Sycamore 50, Woodstock 0

Thornwood 20, Danville 14

Tolono Unity 35, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 0

Tremont 27, El Paso-Gridley 19

Trenton Wesclin 15, Carlyle 14

Triad 22, Waterloo 19

Tuscola 15, Warrensburg-Latham 3

Washington 24, Metamora 14

Wauconda 62, Grayslake North 30

Wheaton Academy 57, Elmwood Park 6

Wheaton North 27, Geneva 0

Wheaton Warrenville South 21, Lake Park 7

Williamsville 50, New Berlin 25

Wilmington 45, Streator 13

Winchester (West Central) 27, Jacksonville Routt 6

Winnebago 12, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 0

York 14, Willowbrook 10

