Ada Forest Hills Eastern 28, Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 13

Addison 52, Napoleon 34

Adrian Madison 60, Dearborn Advanced Technology 0

Algonac 8, Yale 3

Allen Park 38, Trenton 0

Allen Park Cabrini 34, Waterford Our Lady 13

Alma 42, Bridgeport 0

Alpena 26, Escanaba 20, OT

Ann Arbor Huron 31, Ypsilanti Lincoln 14

Battle Creek Harper Creek 69, Marshall 28

Battle Creek Lakeview 44, Stevensville Lakeshore 29

Battle Creek Pennfield 48, Jackson Northwest 7

Bedford 62, Ann Arbor Skyline 28

Belleville 53, Livonia Franklin 29

Berrien Springs 26, Niles Brandywine 6

Boyne City 48, Elk Rapids 0

Breckenridge 34, Laingsburg 21

Britton-Deerfield 75, Holgate, Ohio 0

Britton-Deerfield 75, Stryker, Ohio 0

Brownstown Woodhaven 43, Southgate Anderson 7

Buchanan 26, Benton Harbor 22

Burr Oak 44, Litchfield 22

Cadillac 10, Portland 7

Caledonia 42, Jenison 7

Calumet 30, Hancock 0

Carson City-Crystal 41, Muskegon Heights 14

Cass City 36, Caro 0

Cassopolis def. Lakeview, forfeit

Charlevoix 28, Mancelona 20

Charlotte 60, Lake Odessa Lakewood 21

Chelsea 24, St. Joseph 14

Clare 34, Harrison 6

Clarkston 33, Birmingham Groves 8

Clarkston Everest Collegiate 27, Royal Oak Shrine 13

Clawson 8, Madison Heights Madison 0

Clinton 43, Onsted 6

Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 49, Utica 21

Clinton Township Clintondale 34, Detroit University Science 0

Coleman 42, Johannesburg-Lewiston 30

Colon 44, Climax-Scotts 24

Comstock Park 69, Kelloggsville 34

Concord 28, Merrill 20

Constantine 32, Kalamazoo Hackett 14

Croswell-Lexington 30, Armada 14

Dansville 27, Potterville 6

Davison 42, Flint Powers 14

DeWitt 50, Lansing Waverly 0

Dearborn 13, Dearborn Fordson 10

Dearborn Heights Crestwood 27, Garden City 14

Dearborn Heights Robichaud 14, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 12

Delton Kellogg 42, Allegan 14

Detroit U-D Jesuit 29, Pinckney 13

Detroit Voyageur def. Harper Woods Chandler Park Academy, forfeit

Dundee 36, Hillsdale 7

East Jordan 22, Harbor Springs 14, 2OT

East Kentwood 27, Grand Haven 7

East Lansing 27, Grand Ledge 12

Eaton Rapids 6, Leslie 0

Edwardsburg 69, Dowagiac Union 0

Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 21, Bad Axe 20

Erie-Mason 28, Pittsford 0

Evart 27, Lake City 20

Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 21, Utica Eisenhower 17

Farmington 28, Auburn Hills Avondale 24

Ferndale 14, Pontiac 6

Flint Kearsley 27, Corunna 25

Flushing 42, Ortonville Brandon 35

Fowler 20, Saranac 0

Frankenmuth 40, Essexville Garber 6

Fraser 29, Grosse Pointe North 12

Freeland 42, Birch Run 12

Fruitport 22, Allendale 14

Gibraltar Carlson 35, White Lake Lakeland 28

Gladwin 31, Beaverton 0

Goodrich 19, Swartz Creek 15

Grand Blanc 30, Lapeer 6

Grand Rapids Catholic Central 41, Cedar Springs 40

Grand Rapids Christian 43, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 9

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 31, Byron Center 0

Grand Rapids South Christian 49, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 7

Grand Rapids West Catholic 41, Spring Lake 28

Grandville 44, Hudsonville 36

Grayling 50, West Branch Ogemaw Heights 27

Grosse Pointe South 42, Warren Mott 0

Gwinn def. West Iron County, forfeit

Harbor Beach 24, Marlette 22, 3OT

Hart 70, Shelby 12

Hartland 21, Canton 0

Haslett 16, Dearborn Divine Child 3

Holland Christian 27, Hamilton 21, OT

Holt 54, Portage Northern 21

Holton def. Wyoming Lee, forfeit

Hopkins 38, Frankfort 18

Howard City Tri-County 30, Big Rapids 28

Howell 21, Brighton 14

Hudson 54, Brooklyn Columbia Central 6

Hudsonville Unity Christian 69, Coopersville 7

Ida 46, Blissfield 20

Ionia 36, St. Johns 0

Iron Mountain 49, Ishpeming 14

Jackson Lumen Christi 33, Parma Western 0

Jonesville 48, Hanover-Horton 16

Kingsford 35, Petoskey 21

L’Anse 28, Manistique 6

Lake Fenton 42, Fenton 6

Lake Orion 35, Birmingham Seaholm 6

Lansing Catholic def. Fowlerville, forfeit

Lawton 52, Schoolcraft 0

Linden 35, Owosso 15

Little Chute, Wis. 15, Menominee 6

Livonia Clarenceville 46, Tecumseh 41

Livonia Stevenson 13, Livonia Churchill 6

Lowell 42, Greenville 16

Ludington 35, Morley-Stanwood 6

Lutheran Westland 29, Burton Bendle 6

Macomb Dakota 35, Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 0

Macomb Lutheran North 42, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 0

Madison Heights Lamphere 62, Marysville 46

Manistee 56, Hesperia 0

Maple City Glen Lake 39, Kalkaska 8

Marine City 63, Warren Lincoln 0

Marquette 28, Traverse City West 17

Martin 58, Marcellus 0

Mason 56, Jackson 8

Mattawan 29, Kalamazoo Central 6

Mayville 42, Capac 20

Michigan Center 48, East Jackson 0

Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 45, Wayland Union 20

Midland Dow 14, Bay City Central 0

Milan 37, Carleton Airport 6

Milford 31, South Lyon East 7

Millington 15, Ithaca 14

Montrose 40, Durand 29

Morrice 46, Kingston 0

Mount Morris 32, Otisville Lakeville 12

Mount Pleasant 31, Bay City Western 16

Muskegon 47, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 21

Muskegon Catholic Central 24, Centreville 16

Muskegon Mona Shores 76, Holland 24

Negaunee 26, Houghton 6

New Lothrop 49, Chesaning 6

Niles 36, Otsego 20

North Adams-Jerome 50, Waldron 22

North Branch 21, Imlay City 0

North Central def. Bessemer, forfeit

North Muskegon 35, Mason County Central 0

Novi 31, Northville 17

Oakridge High School 43, Ravenna 36

Olivet 20, Williamston 19

Oscoda 18, St. Ignace LaSalle 12

Ovid-Elsie 40, Byron 0

Oxford 33, Rochester 14

Parchment 24, Decatur 6

Pellston 50, Onaway 44

Pewamo-Westphalia 41, Bath 0

Plymouth 7, Salem 0

Pontiac ND 47, Flint Beecher 0

Portage Central 41, Battle Creek Central 16

Reading 20, Homer 6

Redford Union 34, Melvindale 14

Reed City 46, Fremont 21

Reese 12, Sanford-Meridian 0

Remus Chippewa Hills 24, Newaygo 7

Richland Gull Lake 26, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 12

Riverview 52, Grosse Ile 14

Rochester Adams 40, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 20

Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 12, Burton Bentley 0

Rockford 62, Holland West Ottawa 14

Rogers City 36, Mio-Au Sable 28

Romeo 54, Port Huron Northern 7

Roseville 27, Port Huron 15

Saginaw Heritage 56, Midland 28

Saginaw Swan Valley 6, Bay City John Glenn 0, OT

Saline 42, Dexter 40

Sand Creek 48, Beal City 6

Saugatuck 33, Galesburg-Augusta 6

Sault Ste Marie 22, Benzie Central 0

South Haven def. Comstock, forfeit

South Lyon 28, Waterford Mott 6

Sparta 49, Grandville Calvin Christian 7

St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 36, Eastpointe East Detroit 0

St. Clair Shores Lakeview 33, St. Clair 7

St. Clair Shores South Lake 14, Hazel Park 6

Stanton Central Montcalm 25, Grant 21

Stephenson 36, Ontonagon 16

Sterling Heights Stevenson 42, Utica Ford 7

Sterling Heights def. Warren Cousino HS, forfeit

Sturgis 40, Adrian 14

Three Rivers 28, Plainwell 20

Tol. Christian, Ohio 76, Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 42

Traverse City Central 56, Birmingham Brother Rice 13

Troy 10, Berkley 7

Troy Athens 41, Detroit Renaissance 6

Ubly 59, Brown City 0

Union City 36, Springport 16

Vassar 20, Unionville-Sebewaing 6

Vermontville Maple Valley 38, Webberville 6

Vicksburg 35, Paw Paw 13

Walled Lake Western 42, Waterford Kettering 13

Warren De La Salle 47, Harper Woods 26

Watervliet def. Coloma, forfeit

West Bloomfield 30, North Farmington 16

Westwood 50, Bark River-Harris 8

Whiteford 46, Summerfield 0

Whitehall 34, Montague 14

Wyandotte Roosevelt 19, Dearborn Edsel Ford 7

Wyoming 33, Grand Rapids Union 17

Wyoming Godwin Heights 42, Belding 34

Zeeland West 48, Zeeland East 21

