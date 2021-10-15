PREP FOOTBALL=

Abington 31, Neshaminy 21

Abraham Lincoln 43, Philadelphia Central 6

Academy Park 37, Interboro 10

Aliquippa 49, Montour 0

Avella 30, Bentworth 21

Avonworth 50, Hopewell 0

Bald Eagle Area 48, Bellefonte 0

Bartram 25, Gratz 7

Beaver Falls 41, Freedom Area 8

Bedford 35, Penn Cambria 7

Belle Vernon 49, Trinity 0

Bellwood-Antis 49, Mount Union 0

Bensalem 33, Council Rock South 13

Berlin-Brothersvalley 29, Portage Area 22

Bermudian Springs 35, York County Tech 6

Berwick 34, Pittston Area 7

Bethel Park 38, Peters Township 8

Bethlehem Freedom 42, Pleasant Valley 0

Big Spring 42, Camp Hill Trinity 33

Bloomsburg 42, Warrior Run 7

Boiling Springs 26, Middletown 23

Brookville 42, Kane Area 15

Cambria Heights 20, River Valley 7

Canada Prep Academy, Ontario 50, Erie McDowell 10

Canton 34, Athens 10

Carbondale 42, Riverside 34

Carlisle 21, State College 14

Carmichaels 35, California 20

Catasauqua 31, Pine Grove 14

Cedar Cliff 42, Palmyra 14

Central Dauphin East 40, Chambersburg 7

Central Martinsburg 55, Bishop McCort 7

Central Valley 44, Ambridge 0

Central York 53, Northeastern 7

Chartiers-Houston 13, McGuffey 7

Chestnut Ridge 35, Westmont Hilltop 14

Clairton 20, Greensburg Central Catholic 13

Clearfield 47, Huntingdon 0

Cochranton 28, Maplewood 0

Columbia 62, Annville-Cleona 48

Conemaugh Township 50, Meyersdale 13

Conestoga 35, Upper Darby 0

Conrad Weiser 48, New Oxford 26

Conwell Egan 32, Cardinal O’Hara 14

Cornell 14, Rochester 7

Dallas 41, Crestwood 14

Delaware Valley 35, Scranton 0

Delone 24, Fairfield 0

Donegal 35, Ephrata 27

Downingtown West 21, Bishop Shanahan 14

Dubois 35, Punxsutawney 0

East Allegheny 68, Derry 0

East Stroudsburg South 44, Pocono Mountain West 8

Easton 26, Bethlehem Liberty 21

Eisenhower 41, Iroquois 6

Elizabeth Forward 35, Mount Pleasant 0

Elk County Catholic 68, Sheffield 0

Emmaus 35, Nazareth Area 7

Erie Cathedral Prep 58, Butler 7

Exeter 33, Berks Catholic 21

Fleetwood 28, Hamburg 26

Forest Hills 49, Somerset 15

Fort Leboeuf 55, Corry 14

Freeport 42, Burrell 9

Garnet Valley 55, Haverford 14

Gateway 40, Woodland Hills 21

General McLane 37, Franklin 21

Gettysburg 63, York Suburban 13

Governor Mifflin 49, Muhlenberg 0

Greensburg Salem 19, Mars 12

Grove City 20, Hickory 7

Hampton 42, Indiana 6

Harbor Creek 42, Conneaut Area 8

Harrisburg 45, Cumberland Valley 7

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 63, Milton Hershey 0

Hazleton Area 29, Wilkes-Barre Area 10

Hempfield 17, Manheim Township 14

Highlands 41, Armstrong 27

Hollidaysburg 32, West Mifflin 20

Imhotep Charter 44, Martin Luther King 3

Jersey Shore 42, Danville 21

Jim Thorpe 34, Tamaqua 0

Juniata 24, Newport 0

Karns City 35, Ridgway 0

Kennett 27, Great Valley 0

Kensington 15, South Philadelphia 0

Keystone Oaks 56, Quaker Valley 20

Lackawanna Trail 21, Dunmore 7

Lakeland 34, Mid Valley 14

Lampeter-Strasburg 50, Garden Spot 20

Lancaster Catholic 71, Lebanon 8

Laurel 54, Mohawk 9

Lewisburg 42, Shikellamy 7

Littlestown 35, Biglerville 3

Lower Dauphin 34, Red Land 28

Manheim Central 63, Conestoga Valley 0

Marian Catholic 19, Pottsville Nativity 13, OT

Meadville 48, Oil City 0

Mechanicsburg 21, Susquehanna Township 12

Mifflinburg 42, Central Mountain 13

Minersville 33, Schuylkill Haven 13

Montoursville 42, Midd-West 6

Moon 16, Upper St. Clair 13

Mount Carmel 60, Loyalsock 41

Mount Lebanon 35, Norwin 7

Muncy 40, Montgomery 18

New Castle 22, Blackhawk 21

North Allegheny 36, Canon-McMillan 14

North Hills 13, Pine-Richland 7

North Penn 28, Central Bucks West 14

North Penn-Mansfield 20, Line Mountain 19

North Pocono 38, Lake-Lehman 7

North Schuylkill 42, Salisbury 0

Northampton 56, Pocono Mountain East 16

Northern Lehigh 62, Pen Argyl 30

Northern York 24, Greencastle Antrim 13

Northwestern Lehigh 23, Pottsville 14

Notre Dame-Green Pond 24, Palisades 14

Old Forge 55, Scranton Holy Cross 6

Palmerton 41, Mahanoy Area 18

Parkland 35, Bethlehem Catholic 7

Penn Hills 28, Fox Chapel 7

Penn Manor 21, Lancaster McCaskey 17

Penn-Trafford 45, Connellsville 6

Pennridge 24, Central Bucks East 7

Penns Manor 32, Northern Cambria 8

Penns Valley 48, Everett 0

Perkiomen Valley 38, Boyertown 0

Philadelphia Northeast 8, Olney Charter 0

Plum 39, Knoch 0

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 35, William Tennent 14

Port Allegany 26, Brockway 21

Pottsgrove 42, Upper Perkiomen 14

Quakertown def. Hatboro-Horsham, forfeit

Radnor 32, Harriton 6

Red Lion 43, Dover 27

Rustin 42, Oxford 0

Saucon Valley 20, Lehighton 14

Scranton Prep 52, Tunkhannock 21

Selinsgrove 42, Central Columbia 0

Seneca Valley 49, Baldwin 12

Serra Catholic 55, Apollo-Ridge 20

Shamokin 27, Milton 14

Shippensburg 48, West Perry 14

Slippery Rock 35, Sharon 33

Smethport 26, Keystone 6

Southern Columbia 41, Hughesville 7

Southern Lehigh 16, Blue Mountain 13

Spring Grove 28, Dallastown Area 21

Spring-Ford 39, Methacton 0

St. Marys 42, Moniteau 6

Steel Valley 46, Shady Side Academy 0

Strath Haven 42, Penncrest 6

Stroudsburg 49, Allentown Allen 8

Susquehannock 49, Eastern York 14

Susquenita 42, James Buchanan 7

Thomas Jefferson 42, Ringgold 6

Tri-Valley 49, Panther Valley 0

Troy 30, Towanda 6

Tussey Mountain 42, Moshannon Valley 34

Twin Valley 42, Schuylkill Valley 14

Tyrone 38, Philipsburg-Osceola 7

Uniontown 42, Carrick 13

United 35, Marion Center 6

Valley 23, Yough 6

Valley View 48, Honesdale 14

Vaux Big Picture 36, High School of the Future 22

Washington 55, Charleroi 0

Waynesboro 28, East Pennsboro 3

West Allegheny 28, South Fayette 0

West Branch 36, Blacklick Valley 21

West Chester East 29, Sun Valley 0

West Lawn Wilson 49, Cedar Crest 24

Western Wayne 34, West Scranton 13

Westinghouse 51, Perry Traditional Academy 0

Williamsport 40, Wyoming Valley West 7

Wyomissing 56, Kutztown 6

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Albert Gallatin vs. Weir, W.Va., ppd.

Bethlehem Center vs. Frazier, ppd.

Conneaut, Ohio vs. Titusville, ppd. to Oct 16th.

Greenville vs. South Williamsport, ccd.

Northwestern vs. Warren, ppd. to Oct 16th.

USO vs. Farrell, ppd.

