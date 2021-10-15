PREP FOOTBALL=

Ada Forest Hills Eastern 28, Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 13

Addison 52, Napoleon 34

Adrian Madison 60, Dearborn Advanced Technology 0

Allen Park 38, Trenton 0

Alma 42, Bridgeport 0

Battle Creek Harper Creek 69, Marshall 28

Battle Creek Lakeview 44, Stevensville Lakeshore 29

Bedford 62, Ann Arbor Skyline 28

Belleville 53, Livonia Franklin 29

Berrien Springs 26, Niles Brandywine 6

Boyne City 48, Elk Rapids 0

Britton-Deerfield 75, Holgate, Ohio 0

Brownstown Woodhaven 43, Southgate Anderson 7

Cadillac 10, Portland 7

Caledonia 42, Jenison 7

Calumet 30, Hancock 0

Carson City-Crystal 41, Muskegon Heights 14

Cassopolis def. Lakeview, forfeit

Charlevoix 28, Mancelona 20

Chelsea 24, St. Joseph 14

Clare 34, Harrison 6

Clarkston 33, Birmingham Groves 8

Clinton 43, Onsted 6

Clinton Township Clintondale 34, Detroit University Science 0

Colon 44, Climax-Scotts 24

Constantine 32, Kalamazoo Hackett 14

Croswell-Lexington 30, Armada 14

Davison 42, Flint Powers 14

DeWitt 50, Lansing Waverly 0

Dearborn 13, Dearborn Fordson 10

Dearborn Heights Crestwood 27, Garden City 14

Dearborn Heights Robichaud 14, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 12

Delton Kellogg 42, Allegan 14

Detroit U-D Jesuit 29, Pinckney 13

Detroit Voyageur def. Harper Woods Chandler Park Academy, forfeit

Dundee 36, Hillsdale 7

East Lansing 27, Grand Ledge 12

Edwardsburg 69, Dowagiac Union 0

Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 21, Bad Axe 20

Evart 27, Lake City 20

Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 21, Utica Eisenhower 17

Ferndale 14, Pontiac 6

Flint Kearsley 27, Corunna 25

Frankenmuth 40, Essexville Garber 6

Freeland 42, Birch Run 12

Fruitport 22, Allendale 14

Gibraltar Carlson 35, White Lake Lakeland 28

Gladwin 31, Beaverton 0

Goodrich 19, Swartz Creek 15

Grand Rapids Catholic Central 41, Cedar Springs 40

Grand Rapids Christian 43, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 9

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 31, Byron Center 0

Grand Rapids West Catholic 41, Spring Lake 28

Grandville 44, Hudsonville 36

Grosse Pointe South 42, Warren Mott 0

Gwinn def. West Iron County, forfeit

Harbor Beach 24, Marlette 22, 3OT

Hart 70, Shelby 12

Haslett 16, Dearborn Divine Child 3

Holland Christian 27, Hamilton 21, OT

Holt 54, Portage Northern 21

Holton def. Wyoming Lee, forfeit

Hopkins 38, Frankfort 18

Howell 21, Brighton 14

Hudson 54, Brooklyn Columbia Central 6

Hudsonville Unity Christian 69, Coopersville 7

Ida 46, Blissfield 20

Jackson Lumen Christi 33, Parma Western 0

Jonesville 48, Hanover-Horton 16

Kingsford 35, Petoskey 21

Lake Fenton 42, Fenton 6

Lake Orion 35, Birmingham Seaholm 6

Lansing Catholic def. Fowlerville, forfeit

Lawton 52, Schoolcraft 0

Linden 35, Owosso 15

Lowell 42, Greenville 16

Ludington 35, Morley-Stanwood 6

Lutheran Westland 29, Burton Bendle 6

Macomb Dakota 35, Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 0

Macomb Lutheran North 42, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 0

Manistee 56, Hesperia 0

Maple City Glen Lake 39, Kalkaska 8

Marine City 63, Warren Lincoln 0

Martin 58, Marcellus 0

Mason 49, Jackson 8

Mattawan 29, Kalamazoo Central 6

Mayville 42, Capac 20

Michigan Center 48, East Jackson 0

Midland Dow 14, Bay City Central 0

Milan 37, Carleton Airport 6

Milford 31, South Lyon East 7

Millington 15, Ithaca 14

Montrose 40, Durand 29

Morrice 46, Kingston 0

Mount Pleasant 31, Bay City Western 16

Muskegon 47, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 21

Muskegon Catholic Central 24, Centreville 16

Muskegon Mona Shores 76, Holland 24

Negaunee 26, Houghton 6

New Lothrop 49, Chesaning 6

Niles 36, Otsego 20

North Central def. Bessemer, forfeit

North Muskegon 35, Mason County Central 0

Novi 31, Northville 17

Oakridge High School 43, Ravenna 36

Olivet 20, Williamston 19

Oscoda 18, St. Ignace LaSalle 12

Oxford 33, Rochester 14

Pellston 50, Onaway 44

Plymouth 7, Salem 0

Pontiac ND 47, Flint Beecher 0

Portage Central 41, Battle Creek Central 16

Redford Union 34, Melvindale 14

Reed City 46, Fremont 21

Remus Chippewa Hills 24, Newaygo 7

Riverview 52, Grosse Ile 14

Rochester Adams 40, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 20

Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 12, Burton Bentley 0

Rockford 62, Holland West Ottawa 14

Rogers City 36, Mio-Au Sable 28

Romeo 54, Port Huron Northern 7

Saginaw Heritage 56, Midland 28

Saginaw Swan Valley 6, Bay City John Glenn 0, OT

Saline 42, Dexter 40

Sand Creek 48, Beal City 6

Sault Ste Marie 22, Benzie Central 0

South Haven def. Comstock, forfeit

South Lyon 28, Waterford Mott 6

Sparta 49, Grandville Calvin Christian 7

St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 36, Eastpointe East Detroit 0

St. Clair Shores Lakeview 33, St. Clair 7

Stanton Central Montcalm 25, Grant 21

Stephenson 36, Ontonagon 16

Sterling Heights Stevenson 42, Utica Ford 7

Sterling Heights def. Warren Cousino HS, forfeit

Sturgis 40, Adrian 14

Three Rivers 28, Plainwell 20

Traverse City Central 56, Birmingham Brother Rice 13

Troy 10, Berkley 7

Troy Athens 41, Detroit Renaissance 6

Ubly 59, Brown City 0

Vassar 20, Unionville-Sebewaing 6

Vicksburg 35, Paw Paw 13

Walled Lake Western 42, Waterford Kettering 13

Warren De La Salle 47, Harper Woods 26

Watervliet def. Coloma, forfeit

West Bloomfield 30, North Farmington 16

Whiteford 46, Summerfield 0

Whitehall 34, Montague 14

Wyoming Godwin Heights 42, Belding 34

Zeeland West 48, Zeeland East 21

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com