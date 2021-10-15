PREP FOOTBALL=

Ada Forest Hills Eastern 28, Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 13

Addison 52, Napoleon 34

Adrian Madison 60, Dearborn Advanced Technology 0

Alma 42, Bridgeport 0

Bedford 62, Ann Arbor Skyline 28

Berrien Springs 26, Niles Brandywine 6

Boyne City 48, Elk Rapids 0

Britton-Deerfield 75, Holgate, Ohio 0

Brownstown Woodhaven 43, Southgate Anderson 7

Cadillac 10, Portland 7

Caledonia 42, Jenison 7

Cassopolis def. Lakeview, forfeit

Charlevoix 28, Mancelona 20

Chelsea 24, St. Joseph 14

Clare 34, Harrison 6

Clarkston 33, Birmingham Groves 8

Clinton 43, Onsted 6

Clinton Township Clintondale 34, Detroit University Science 0

Croswell-Lexington 30, Armada 14

DeWitt 50, Lansing Waverly 0

Dearborn 13, Dearborn Fordson 10

Dearborn Heights Robichaud 14, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 12

Delton Kellogg 42, Allegan 14

Detroit Voyageur def. Harper Woods Chandler Park Academy, forfeit

Edwardsburg 69, Dowagiac Union 0

Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 21, Bad Axe 20

Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 21, Utica Eisenhower 17

Freeland 42, Birch Run 12

Fruitport 22, Allendale 14

Grand Rapids Catholic Central 41, Cedar Springs 40

Grand Rapids Christian 43, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 9

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 31, Byron Center 0

Grandville 44, Hudsonville 36

Gwinn def. West Iron County, forfeit

Hart 70, Shelby 12

Haslett 16, Dearborn Divine Child 3

Holton def. Wyoming Lee, forfeit

Hopkins 38, Frankfort 18

Howell 21, Brighton 14

Hudsonville Unity Christian 69, Coopersville 7

Ida 46, Blissfield 20

Jonesville 48, Hanover-Horton 16

Lake Fenton 42, Fenton 6

Lake Orion 35, Birmingham Seaholm 6

Lansing Catholic def. Fowlerville, forfeit

Lawton 52, Schoolcraft 0

Lowell 42, Greenville 16

Ludington 35, Morley-Stanwood 6

Lutheran Westland 29, Burton Bendle 6

Macomb Lutheran North 42, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 0

Manistee 56, Hesperia 0

Maple City Glen Lake 39, Kalkaska 8

Marine City 63, Warren Lincoln 0

Martin 58, Marcellus 0

Mason 49, Jackson 8

Michigan Center 48, East Jackson 0

Midland Dow 14, Bay City Central 0

Millington 15, Ithaca 14

Morrice 46, Kingston 0

Mount Pleasant 31, Bay City Western 16

Muskegon 47, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 21

Muskegon Mona Shores 76, Holland 24

Negaunee 26, Houghton 6

New Lothrop 49, Chesaning 6

North Central def. Bessemer, forfeit

North Muskegon 35, Mason County Central 0

Novi 31, Northville 9

Oakridge High School 43, Ravenna 36

Olivet 20, Williamston 19

Oxford 33, Rochester 14

Pontiac ND 47, Flint Beecher 0

Portage Central 41, Battle Creek Central 16

Reed City 46, Fremont 21

Riverview 52, Grosse Ile 14

Rochester Adams 40, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 20

Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 12, Burton Bentley 0

Rockford 62, Holland West Ottawa 14

Rogers City 36, Mio-Au Sable 28

Romeo 54, Port Huron Northern 7

Saginaw Swan Valley 6, Bay City John Glenn 0, OT

Sault Ste Marie 22, Benzie Central 0

South Haven def. Comstock, forfeit

Sparta 49, Grandville Calvin Christian 7

St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 36, Eastpointe East Detroit 0

Stanton Central Montcalm 25, Grant 21

Stephenson 36, Ontonagon 16

Sterling Heights Stevenson 42, Utica Ford 7

Sterling Heights def. Warren Cousino HS, forfeit

Sturgis 40, Adrian 14

Traverse City Central 56, Birmingham Brother Rice 13

Troy 10, Berkley 7

Troy Athens 41, Detroit Renaissance 6

Ubly 59, Brown City 0

Walled Lake Western 42, Waterford Kettering 13

Watervliet def. Coloma, forfeit

Whiteford 46, Summerfield 0

Zeeland West 48, Zeeland East 21

