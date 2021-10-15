PREP FOOTBALL=

Abraham Lincoln 43, Philadelphia Central 6

Academy Park 37, Interboro 10

Avonworth 50, Hopewell 0

Beaver Falls 41, Freedom Area 8

Bedford 35, Penn Cambria 7

Belle Vernon 49, Trinity 0

Bellwood-Antis 49, Mount Union 0

Bensalem 33, Council Rock South 13

Bermudian Springs 35, York County Tech 6

Berwick 34, Pittston Area 7

Bethlehem Freedom 42, Pleasant Valley 0

Bloomsburg 42, Warrior Run 7

Cambria Heights 20, River Valley 7

Cedar Cliff 42, Palmyra 14

Central Martinsburg 55, Bishop McCort 7

Central York 53, Northeastern 7

Chartiers-Houston 13, McGuffey 7

Chestnut Ridge 35, Westmont Hilltop 14

Clairton 20, Greensburg Central Catholic 13

Clearfield 47, Huntingdon 0

Cochranton 28, Maplewood 0

Conemaugh Township 50, Meyersdale 13

Conwell Egan 32, Cardinal O’Hara 14

Cornell 14, Rochester 7

Dallas 41, Crestwood 14

Delaware Valley 35, Scranton 0

Delone 24, Fairfield 0

Donegal 35, Ephrata 27

Downingtown West 21, Bishop Shanahan 14

Dubois 35, Punxsutawney 0

East Allegheny 68, Derry 0

East Stroudsburg South 44, Pocono Mountain West 8

Eisenhower 41, Iroquois 6

Elizabeth Forward 35, Mount Pleasant 0

Emmaus 35, Nazareth Area 7

Exeter 33, Berks Catholic 21

Fleetwood 28, Hamburg 26

Fort Leboeuf 55, Corry 14

Garnet Valley 55, Haverford 14

General McLane 37, Franklin 21

Gettysburg 63, York Suburban 13

Governor Mifflin 49, Muhlenberg 0

Greensburg Salem 19, Mars 12

Grove City 20, Hickory 7

Harbor Creek 42, Conneaut Area 8

Harrisburg 45, Cumberland Valley 7

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 63, Milton Hershey 0

Hazleton Area 29, Wilkes-Barre Area 10

Hempfield 17, Manheim Township 14

Highlands 41, Armstrong 27

Juniata 24, Newport 0

Karns City 35, Ridgway 0

Kennett 27, Great Valley 0

Lackawanna Trail 21, Dunmore 7

Laurel 54, Mohawk 9

Manheim Central 63, Conestoga Valley 0

Marian Catholic 19, Pottsville Nativity 13, OT

Meadville 48, Oil City 0

Mifflinburg 42, Central Mountain 13

Minersville 33, Schuylkill Haven 13

Montoursville 42, Midd-West 6

Mount Lebanon 35, Norwin 7

Muncy 40, Montgomery 18

New Castle 22, Blackhawk 21

North Pocono 38, Lake-Lehman 7

Northampton 56, Pocono Mountain East 16

Northern Lehigh 62, Pen Argyl 30

Northwestern Lehigh 22, Pottsville 14

Notre Dame-Green Pond 24, Palisades 14

Old Forge 55, Scranton Holy Cross 6

Palmerton 41, Mahanoy Area 18

Parkland 35, Bethlehem Catholic 7

Perkiomen Valley 38, Boyertown 0

Philadelphia Northeast 8, Olney Charter 0

Plum 39, Knoch 0

Quakertown def. Hatboro-Horsham, forfeit

Rustin 42, Oxford 0

Scranton Prep 52, Tunkhannock 21

Selinsgrove 42, Central Columbia 0

Seneca Valley 49, Baldwin 12

Shamokin 27, Milton 14

Shippensburg 48, West Perry 14

Southern Columbia 41, Hughesville 7

Southern Lehigh 16, Blue Mountain 13

Southmoreland def. Brownsville, forfeit

Spring Grove 28, Dallastown Area 21

Steel Valley 46, Shady Side Academy 0

Susquehannock 49, Eastern York 14

Susquenita 42, James Buchanan 7

Thomas Jefferson 42, Ringgold 6

Tri-Valley 49, Panther Valley 0

Troy 30, Towanda 6

Tussey Mountain 42, Moshannon Valley 34

Twin Valley 42, Schuylkill Valley 14

Tyrone 38, Philipsburg-Osceola 7

Uniontown 42, Carrick 13

United 35, Marion Center 6

Valley 23, Yough 6

Valley View 48, Honesdale 14

Vaux Big Picture 36, High School of the Future 22

Washington 55, Charleroi 0

West Allegheny 28, South Fayette 0

West Chester East 29, Sun Valley 0

Westinghouse 51, Perry Traditional Academy 0

Wyomissing 56, Kutztown 6

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Albert Gallatin vs. Weir, W.Va., ppd.

Bethlehem Center vs. Frazier, ppd.

Conneaut, Ohio vs. Titusville, ppd. to Oct 16th.

Greenville vs. South Williamsport, ccd.

Northwestern vs. Warren, ppd. to Oct 16th.

USO vs. Farrell, ppd.

