PREP FOOTBALL=
Alliance Marlington 35, Carrollton 28
Amanda-Clearcreek 32, Circleville Logan Elm 7
Archbold 41, Wauseon 7
Baltimore Liberty Union 19, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 7
Barnesville 46, Sarahsville Shenandoah 20
Bedford 38, Garfield Hts. 32
Bellaire 14, Belmont Union Local 0
Bellbrook 42, Monroe 10
Beverly Ft. Frye 49, Logan 14
Bishop Watterson 51, Cols. Centennial 0
Blanchester 55, Fayetteville-Perry 35
Britton-Deerfield, Mich. 75, Holgate 0
Bryan 40, Swanton 7
Byesville Meadowbrook 34, McConnelsville Morgan 0
Cambridge 49, Marietta 13
Canal Fulton Northwest 21, Akr. Manchester 6
Canal Winchester 20, Delaware Hayes 17
Canfield S. Range 49, Cortland Lakeview 10
Casstown Miami E. 21, Tipp City Bethel 14
Centerburg 14, Galion Northmor 12
Centerville 28, Kettering Fairmont 21, OT
Chardon 59, Willoughby S. 13
Cin. Anderson 72, Loveland 35
Cin. La Salle 24, Trotwood-Madison 0
Cin. McNicholas 31, Day. Chaminade Julienne 30, OT
Cin. Princeton 37, Mason 14
Cin. Taft 26, Cin. Hughes 0
Cin. Wyoming 49, Cin. Finneytown 0
Clayton Northmont 40, Beavercreek 0
Cle. John Marshall 50, Cle. Collinwood 8
Cle. Rhodes 60, Cle. Lincoln W. 0
Clyde 41, Norwalk 14
Cols. DeSales 28, St. Francis, N.Y. 6
Cols. Eastmoor 53, Cols. Walnut Ridge 0
Cols. Independence 42, Cols. Africentric 6
Cols. Upper Arlington 42, Dublin Coffman 13
Columbus Grove 45, Spencerville 7
Convoy Crestview 38, Ada 7
Creston Norwayne 47, Doylestown Chippewa 10
Dalton 47, Rittman 14
Danville 35, Mt. Gilead 21
Defiance Tinora 48, Hicksville 0
Dover 42, Linsly, W.Va. 0
Dresden Tri-Valley 21, Thornville Sheridan 6
Fairfield Christian 42, Corning Miller 16
Findlay Liberty-Benton 42, Arcadia 0
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 41, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 6
Granville 45, Newark Licking Valley 0
Hamler Patrick Henry 12, Delta 0
Hannibal River 35, Bowerston Conotton Valley 6
Haviland Wayne Trace 40, Paulding 0
Hilliard Darby 41, Thomas Worthington 21
Howard E. Knox 27, Sparta Highland 20
Ironton 43, Gallipolis Gallia 0
Jamestown Greeneview 21, Spring. Cath. Cent. 7
Jeromesville Hillsdale 31, Apple Creek Waynedale 20
Kettering Alter 42, Day. Carroll 0
Kirtland 44, Ashtabula Edgewood 0
Lancaster Fairfield Union 49, Circleville 21
Lees Creek E. Clinton 45, Batavia Clermont NE 7
Lewistown Indian Lake 28, Richwood N. Union 21
Liberty Center 27, Metamora Evergreen 0
Lima Cent. Cath. 35, Galion 7
Lisbon Beaver 49, Martins Ferry 18
Lodi Cloverleaf 45, Zanesville Maysville 14
London 39, Spring. Shawnee 0
Lucas 31, Ft. Loramie 8
Mansfield Sr. 26, Mt. Vernon 6
Mantua Crestwood 26, Orwell Grand Valley 7
Maria Stein Marion Local 24, Coldwater 21
Marysville 34, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 6
Mechanicsburg 35, W. Liberty-Salem 20
Medina 70, Lorain 7
Mentor 21, Strongsville 9
Middlefield Cardinal 25, Cuyahoga Hts. 16
Milton-Union 48, Day. Northridge 6
Mogadore 29, Rootstown 12
N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 27, Cin. Madeira 0
Napoleon 30, Sylvania Southview 0
New Albany 20, Pickerington N. 19
New Bremen 51, Rockford Parkway 19
Oak Harbor 34, Willard 0
Olmsted Falls 35, Avon Lake 3
Ottawa-Glandorf 34, Defiance 0
Pataskala Licking Hts. 13, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 8
Perry 50, Geneva 0
Perrysburg 29, Holland Springfield 12
Pickerington Cent. 34, Lancaster 8
Piketon 55, Williamsport Westfall 6
Plain City Jonathan Alder 14, New Carlisle Tecumseh 10
Poland Seminary 35, Jefferson Area 7
Portsmouth 49, S. Point 13
Portsmouth Sciotoville 44, Franklin Furnace Green 8
Richfield Revere 22, Kent Roosevelt 0
Richmond Edison 33, Rayland Buckeye 21
Salineville Southern 57, E. Palestine 14
Shadyside 51, Bridgeport 6
Shelby 47, Caledonia River Valley 20
Spring. NE 51, N. Lewisburg Triad 14
St. Bernard Roger Bacon 45, Cin. Summit Country Day 6
St. Marys Memorial 28, Lima Bath 0
Steubenville 35, Youngs. Mooney 14
Stow-Munroe Falls 40, Twinsburg 6
Sugarcreek Garaway 28, Magnolia Sandy Valley 0
Tol. Ottawa Hills 5, Northwood 2
Tol. Whitmer 48, Oregon Clay 7
Tontogany Otsego 42, Elmore Woodmore 6
Toronto 20, Andover Pymatuning Valley 14
Trenton Edgewood 42, Hamilton Ross 0
Troy 24, Greenville 13
Vienna Mathews 42, Windham 0
W. Jefferson 19, Milford Center Fairbanks 0
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 50, Uhrichsville Claymont 0
Wapakoneta 41, Celina 7
Waynesville 22, Franklin 15
West Salem Northwestern 13, Smithville 7
Westerville S. 65, Cols. Franklin Hts. 0
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 48, Sylvania Northview 0
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 46, New Matamoras Frontier 28
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Atwater Waterloo vs. McDonald, ccd.
Columbiana vs. Leetonia, ccd.
Conneaut vs. Titusville, Pa., ppd. to Oct 16th.
Fairport Harbor Harding vs. Southington Chalker, ccd.
