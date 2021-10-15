PREP FOOTBALL=

Alliance Marlington 35, Carrollton 28

Amanda-Clearcreek 32, Circleville Logan Elm 7

Archbold 41, Wauseon 7

Baltimore Liberty Union 19, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 7

Barnesville 46, Sarahsville Shenandoah 20

Bedford 38, Garfield Hts. 32

Bellaire 14, Belmont Union Local 0

Bellbrook 42, Monroe 10

Beverly Ft. Frye 49, Logan 14

Bishop Watterson 51, Cols. Centennial 0

Blanchester 55, Fayetteville-Perry 35

Britton-Deerfield, Mich. 75, Holgate 0

Bryan 40, Swanton 7

Byesville Meadowbrook 34, McConnelsville Morgan 0

Cambridge 49, Marietta 13

Canal Fulton Northwest 21, Akr. Manchester 6

Canal Winchester 20, Delaware Hayes 17

Canfield S. Range 49, Cortland Lakeview 10

Casstown Miami E. 21, Tipp City Bethel 14

Centerburg 14, Galion Northmor 12

Centerville 28, Kettering Fairmont 21, OT

Chardon 59, Willoughby S. 13

Cin. Anderson 72, Loveland 35

Cin. La Salle 24, Trotwood-Madison 0

Cin. McNicholas 31, Day. Chaminade Julienne 30, OT

Cin. Princeton 37, Mason 14

Cin. Taft 26, Cin. Hughes 0

Cin. Wyoming 49, Cin. Finneytown 0

Clayton Northmont 40, Beavercreek 0

Cle. John Marshall 50, Cle. Collinwood 8

Cle. Rhodes 60, Cle. Lincoln W. 0

Clyde 41, Norwalk 14

Cols. DeSales 28, St. Francis, N.Y. 6

Cols. Eastmoor 53, Cols. Walnut Ridge 0

Cols. Independence 42, Cols. Africentric 6

Cols. Upper Arlington 42, Dublin Coffman 13

Columbus Grove 45, Spencerville 7

Convoy Crestview 38, Ada 7

Creston Norwayne 47, Doylestown Chippewa 10

Dalton 47, Rittman 14

Danville 35, Mt. Gilead 21

Defiance Tinora 48, Hicksville 0

Dover 42, Linsly, W.Va. 0

Dresden Tri-Valley 21, Thornville Sheridan 6

Fairfield Christian 42, Corning Miller 16

Findlay Liberty-Benton 42, Arcadia 0

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 41, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 6

Granville 45, Newark Licking Valley 0

Hamler Patrick Henry 12, Delta 0

Hannibal River 35, Bowerston Conotton Valley 6

Haviland Wayne Trace 40, Paulding 0

Hilliard Darby 41, Thomas Worthington 21

Howard E. Knox 27, Sparta Highland 20

Ironton 43, Gallipolis Gallia 0

Jamestown Greeneview 21, Spring. Cath. Cent. 7

Jeromesville Hillsdale 31, Apple Creek Waynedale 20

Kettering Alter 42, Day. Carroll 0

Kirtland 44, Ashtabula Edgewood 0

Lancaster Fairfield Union 49, Circleville 21

Lees Creek E. Clinton 45, Batavia Clermont NE 7

Lewistown Indian Lake 28, Richwood N. Union 21

Liberty Center 27, Metamora Evergreen 0

Lima Cent. Cath. 35, Galion 7

Lisbon Beaver 49, Martins Ferry 18

Lodi Cloverleaf 45, Zanesville Maysville 14

London 39, Spring. Shawnee 0

Lucas 31, Ft. Loramie 8

Mansfield Sr. 26, Mt. Vernon 6

Mantua Crestwood 26, Orwell Grand Valley 7

Maria Stein Marion Local 24, Coldwater 21

Marysville 34, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 6

Mechanicsburg 35, W. Liberty-Salem 20

Medina 70, Lorain 7

Mentor 21, Strongsville 9

Middlefield Cardinal 25, Cuyahoga Hts. 16

Milton-Union 48, Day. Northridge 6

Mogadore 29, Rootstown 12

N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 27, Cin. Madeira 0

Napoleon 30, Sylvania Southview 0

New Albany 20, Pickerington N. 19

New Bremen 51, Rockford Parkway 19

Oak Harbor 34, Willard 0

Olmsted Falls 35, Avon Lake 3

Ottawa-Glandorf 34, Defiance 0

Pataskala Licking Hts. 13, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 8

Perry 50, Geneva 0

Perrysburg 29, Holland Springfield 12

Pickerington Cent. 34, Lancaster 8

Piketon 55, Williamsport Westfall 6

Plain City Jonathan Alder 14, New Carlisle Tecumseh 10

Poland Seminary 35, Jefferson Area 7

Portsmouth 49, S. Point 13

Portsmouth Sciotoville 44, Franklin Furnace Green 8

Richfield Revere 22, Kent Roosevelt 0

Richmond Edison 33, Rayland Buckeye 21

Salineville Southern 57, E. Palestine 14

Shadyside 51, Bridgeport 6

Shelby 47, Caledonia River Valley 20

Spring. NE 51, N. Lewisburg Triad 14

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 45, Cin. Summit Country Day 6

St. Marys Memorial 28, Lima Bath 0

Steubenville 35, Youngs. Mooney 14

Stow-Munroe Falls 40, Twinsburg 6

Sugarcreek Garaway 28, Magnolia Sandy Valley 0

Tol. Ottawa Hills 5, Northwood 2

Tol. Whitmer 48, Oregon Clay 7

Tontogany Otsego 42, Elmore Woodmore 6

Toronto 20, Andover Pymatuning Valley 14

Trenton Edgewood 42, Hamilton Ross 0

Troy 24, Greenville 13

Vienna Mathews 42, Windham 0

W. Jefferson 19, Milford Center Fairbanks 0

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 50, Uhrichsville Claymont 0

Wapakoneta 41, Celina 7

Waynesville 22, Franklin 15

West Salem Northwestern 13, Smithville 7

Westerville S. 65, Cols. Franklin Hts. 0

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 48, Sylvania Northview 0

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 46, New Matamoras Frontier 28

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Atwater Waterloo vs. McDonald, ccd.

Columbiana vs. Leetonia, ccd.

Conneaut vs. Titusville, Pa., ppd. to Oct 16th.

Fairport Harbor Harding vs. Southington Chalker, ccd.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com