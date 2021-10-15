PREP FOOTBALL=

Amelia County 40, Cumberland 12

Benedictine 21, Collegiate-Richmond 7

Col. Richardson, Md. 44, Nandua 0

Fishburne Military 37, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 0

Galax 35, George Wythe-Wytheville 0

Glenvar 63, Alleghany 8

Nansemond-Suffolk 42, Norfolk Academy 37

North Cross 28, St. Michael The Archangel Catholic, Kan. 7

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

