PREP FOOTBALL=
Amelia County 40, Cumberland 12
Benedictine 21, Collegiate-Richmond 7
Col. Richardson, Md. 44, Nandua 0
Fishburne Military 37, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 0
Galax 35, George Wythe-Wytheville 0
Glenvar 63, Alleghany 8
Nansemond-Suffolk 42, Norfolk Academy 37
North Cross 28, St. Michael The Archangel Catholic, Kan. 7
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
___
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com
Please follow and like us: