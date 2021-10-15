First Day of State Golf Wraps Up

Nichole Hannahs26

The State Golf Tournament is taking place at Northstar Golf Course and the Ohio State Scarlet and Gray courses.

As the first day comes to a close Sheridan’s girls golf team is tied for third in DII at +62 with Garaway. They finished behind first place Alliance who shot a +37 and Lima Central Catholic at +38. The girls are playing on the OSU Gray Course.

Morgan Cornwell shot a +13. Meg Saffell shot a +14. Shauna White added a +17. Morgan Wamer shot +18 and Callista Baird put up a +31.

After the first day Crooksville’s Riley McKenzie is tied for 20th with a +12.

At the NorthStar Golf Course in DII Boy’s action John Glenn finished the first day in 12th place. They are +81.

Owen Van Fossen shot an 87. Noah Dever shot a 92. Dever had birdies on the last two holes. Braden Rice shot a 93 and Adam Johnson a 97. Drew Johnson shot a 104.

In DIII Boys Newark Catholic is in third place. The team was +39. Max Vanoy shot a 75. Brian Luft scored an 81. Nathan Riggleman shot an 82 and Brogan Sullivan an 85. Jack Rehbeck shot a 90.

The Green Wave are golfing at the OSU Scarlet Course.

The second day of State Golf gets underway Saturday morning.

Nichole Hannahs

