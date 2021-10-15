Dresden & Company Celebrates Opening of Brick and Mortar Store in Dresden

DRESDEN, Ohio- Dresden, Ohio is known as the basket capital of the world. Which means there is no better place for Dresden & Company which is a boutique company which sells decor, food, beauty products, and baskets for your home.

After having an online presence for years, Dresden & Company had a grand opening for their new physical location in downtown Dresden right across the street from the World’s Largest Basket. They moved into a larger space to increase their presence and expand their operations.

“We developed this space. It really has multiple uses, it has: offices, it has a photo studio, it’s an area where we display our products, and it also has an area we allow people to use when they come to Dresden. If they’re a small group or a large group, we can accommodate up to 50 here,” Jim Lepi, co-founder and CEO of Dresden & Company stated.

The office, showroom, and headquarters for the company resides on Main Street in Dresden and hopes to be a beacon to a revitalization to the downtown area.

“Being on main street here in Dresden is really one of our most important steps. To have a presence, all the visitors and tourists that come to our community, and to have a face and a place where they can actually touch our product is really really critical (edit) We have values that we hold dearly. Those values are focused on: made in America, we’re family owned, we believe in quality, and we are a boutique business. And that means we cover just about every category of your life,” Michael Kennedy, creative director for Dresden & Company said.

In fashion with American made, most of the products are also sourced locally. The baskets are made just down the block in Dresden, the pottery is made in Zanesville, leather goods are made alongside the Ohio river, and textiles from South Carolina. To find more information or to buy from Dresden & Company you can go to their online store or one of their proprietor’s websites. 

