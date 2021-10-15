ZANESVILLE, Ohio- We’ve made it to Friday, and that means it’s time to announce the Animal Shelter Society’s Pet of the Week: Kaya!

Kaya is a one year old domestic shorthair cat, who gets along well with other cats, dogs, and kids. Her ideal home would be one where she can move around and be curious as she likes to be on the move.

“She likes to roam, she does have that curiosity of a cat. She does well with children. Children have come in to see her and she just hasn’t been the chosen one as of yet. You know, she just has a really great personality, she would make someone a very good pet,” April Cohagen-Gibson, general manger of the Animal Shelter Society stated.

She gets along well with other pets and dogs, and her curiosity and needs would pair well with a budding child learning to take on the world with a furry companion.

“We’d really like to see her get into a home with children. You know, anything over five or six years old would be very good for her. Plus you know, pets are a very good life learning skill for children. When you adopt a pet out, that is a life choice till the end of their life. And I think she would be a very good educational tool for a home with children,” Cohagen Gibson said.

If you’re interested in adopting Kaya, you can head to the animal shelter’s website and find Kaya under the adoption tab. The director of the Animal Shelter Society also wants to thank everyone who supported them and attended their second annual Barktober fest yesterday which was a success and helped raise funds for the animal shelter.