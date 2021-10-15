Updated on Thursday, 14 October 2021 at 6:27 PM EDT

FRIDAY: Isolated rain showers and thunderstorms possible during the early morning, and then a stray rain shower, and possibly a thunderstorm, possible during the late morning and early afternoon, and then scattered rain showers and thunderstorms likely during the late afternoon. Areas of fog possible during the early morning. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 82°. Southwest winds around 5 mph during the early morning, increasing to 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms likely during the early evening, and then rain showers and thunderstorms likely during the late evening and overnight, and then isolated rain showers possible towards sunrise. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 55°. Southwest winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the evening, becoming west at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the overnight. New rainfall amounts around an inch possible.

SATURDAY: Isolated rain showers possible during the morning and early afternoon, and then gradually tapering off during the late afternoon. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 66°. Breezy, with west winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the early morning, becoming northwest at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Decreasing clouds during the evening will give way to mostly clear skies during the overnight. Lows around 43°. Breezy, with northwest winds at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible during the early evening, becoming west at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late evening and overnight.

SUNDAY: Mostly clear skies during the morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Highs around 61°. Breezy, with west winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the early morning, becoming northwest at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clear. Lows around 40°.

MONDAY: Clear. Highs around 68°.

MONDAY NIGHT: Clear. Lows around 40°.

TUESDAY: Mostly clear. Highs around 70°.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows around 46°.

WEDNESDAY: Slight chance of rain showers. Partly cloudy. Highs around 72°.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 48°.

THURSDAY: Slight chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 68°.

DISCUSSION:

On the latest weather map, an area of low pressure – L7 – was located in southeastern Manitoba with a minimum central pressure of 994 mb. Extending southeastwards is the occluded front from L7 which triple points just north of Lake Superior. Extending southwards through Michigan and into northern Indiana is the cold front, whilst the warm front is runs along a line from the Ohio/Pennsylvania border up through Lake Huron. An area of high pressure remains planted over the Appalachian Mountains, although in a slightly weaker state than this time yesterday. Meanwhile, another area of low pressure – L8 – was located near the Oklahoma/Texas panhandle. L8 is attached to the cold front and is beginning to cause the cold frontal boundary to slow down south across the lower Great Lakes, and is stationary down in Missouri.

As we head into the evening hours, the possibility for a lone rain shower or two will be around our region. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies will be the general theme. As we head into the overnight hours, isolated rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible in the event that precipitation activity which will likely be present in Indiana and parts of western Ohio may try to meander into our region. Nonetheless, a new area of low pressure – L8A – will likely develop down in southern Missouri this evening and then track to the northeast. In doing so, L8A will likely develop it’s own warm front which will try to move through our region late tonight or very early Friday Morning. In doing so, isolated rain showers and thunderstorms may try to develop overnight tonight along the northern edge of this frontal boundary. It is because of this group of rain showers and thunderstorms that I am keeping “isolated rain showers and thunderstorms” in the forecast for tonight in our region. Otherwise; a light but nearly steady southwesterly breeze will work to keep temperatures very muggy for tonight with overnight lows likely only reaching down to around 59° – 63°, but some places may not even make it that low.

The isolated rain showers and thunderstorms that will be associated with the warm front may still be around during the early morning hours. Afterwards, a little bit of a lull in the activity will be possible as L8A moves into Indianapolis, IN. The cold front will then begin to advance towards our region yet again, and this will likely allow for scattered rain showers and thunderstorms to return into our region as we head into the late afternoon hours. As of now, I am not expecting severe weather to be all that likely, but it will be something that will have to be monitored as some of the thunderstorms could try to become strong. Nonetheless, high temperatures in the lower-80s will be likely, and winds will be out of the southwest with gusts upwards of 25 mph.

The scattered rain showers and thunderstorms during the early evening will likely give way to the third round of precipitation. This will come in the form of a near-steady rain shower and thunderstorm mix, especially during the overnight hours. Temperatures will likely remain very muggy through the evening and overnight hours until the cold front moves through. Right now, guidance is suggesting that the frontal boundary may pass through sometime between 3:00 AM EDT and 6:00 AM EDT Saturday. Thus, high temperatures for the day Saturday may very well occur shortly after midnight. Afterwards, temperatures will likely drop quickly, down to around 53° – 57° by early Saturday Morning.

Some rebounding in the temperatures will be possible during the afternoon on Saturday, however I am expecting mostly cloudy skies and some isolated rain showers to be around as a result of the upper level trough moving through our region. For now, I have put the expected high temperature for Saturday at 64° – 68° – which is likely going to end up being a little too high for Saturday Afternoon. For now, I have not included the “↓” symbol for Saturday as I still have lingering uncertainty about how much the rebound in the temperatures will be during the afternoon. However, it is likely that the “↓” will have to added as the high temperature will likely occur before 12:00 PM on Saturday.

Afterwards, an area of high pressure will work it’s way into our region by the end of the weekend and in doing so it will allow for relatively quiet conditions. Another system may try to move into our region as we head into the middle and end of next work week.

That’s your weather!

-Timmy

